Stem : Material Event - Form 8-K/A

stem-20210820









UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________________________________





FORM 8-K/A

_______________________________________





CURRENT REPORT





Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): August 20, 2021

_______________________________________





STEM, INC.





(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________________





Delaware 333-251397 85-1972187 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

100 California St., 14th Fl, San Francisco, California94111

(Address of principal executive offices including zip code)

1- 877-374-7836

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

_______________________________________





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)





☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)





☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))





☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.0001 STEM New York Stock Exchange Warrants exercisable for Common Stock STEM WS New York Stock Exchange





Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).





Emerging growth company ☒





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

☐









EXPLANATORY NOTE





The sole purpose of this amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 20, 2021 is to add Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL") tagging to the cover page and to furnish Exhibit 104 relating to the same. No other changes have been made.





Item 8.01. Other Events.





On August 20, 2021 Stem, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that it had mailed a Notice of Redemption with respect to all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, that were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated as of August 20, 2020, by and between the Company's predecessor company, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp., and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent.





A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits





Exhibit No. Description 99 Press release announcing mailing of notice of redemption. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).





_____________________________________________________________________________________________









1





SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

STEM, INC. Date: November 15, 2021 By: /s/ Saul R. Laureles Name: Saul R. Laureles Title: Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

2