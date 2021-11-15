Stem : Material Event - Form 8-K/A

stem-20210820
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_______________________________________
FORM 8-K/A
_______________________________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): August 20, 2021
_______________________________________
STEM, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
_______________________________________
|
|
Delaware
|
333-251397
|
85-1972187
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
|
(Commission File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
100 California St., 14th Fl, San Francisco, California94111
(Address of principal executive offices including zip code)
1-877-374-7836
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
_______________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on
which registered
|
Common stock, par value $0.0001
|
STEM
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Warrants exercisable for Common Stock
|
STEM WS
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
☐
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The sole purpose of this amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 20, 2021 is to add Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL") tagging to the cover page and to furnish Exhibit 104 relating to the same. No other changes have been made.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On August 20, 2021 Stem, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that it had mailed a Notice of Redemption with respect to all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, that were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated as of August 20, 2020, by and between the Company's predecessor company, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp., and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent.
A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
1
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
STEM, INC.
|
|
Date: November 15, 2021
|
By:
|
/s/ Saul R. Laureles
|
Name:
|
Saul R. Laureles
|
Title:
|
Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
2
Disclaimer
Stem Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:44:11 UTC.