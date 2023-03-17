Stem : Other Information - Form 8-K









Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): March 17, 2023

STEM, INC.





Delaware 333-251397 85-1972187 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

100 California St., 14th Fl, San Francisco, California94111

1- 877-374-7836

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.0001 STEM New York Stock Exchange





Item 8.01. Other Information.





As previously disclosed, on March 3, 2023, Stem, Inc. (the "Company") filed a petition (the "Petition") in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the "Court of Chancery") under Section 205 of the Delaware General Corporate Law to resolve potential uncertainty with respect to the Company's authorized share capital. The Petition sought an order validating and declaring effective the provisions in the Company's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that set forth the number of authorized shares of the Company (the "Authorized Share Charter Provision").





On March 17, 2023, the Court of Chancery heard and orally granted the Petition, and on March 17, 2023, the Court of Chancery issued a final order granting the Petition, thereby validating the Authorized Share Charter Provision and eliminating the previous uncertainty that had been introduced by a recent Court of Chancery decision regarding the validity of similar provisions.









STEM, INC. Date: March 17, 2023 By: /s/ Saul R. Laureles Name: Saul R. Laureles Title: Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

