    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
03:46:42 2023-03-17 pm EDT
6.485 USD   -3.35%
Stem : Other Information - Form 8-K

03/17/2023 | 02:53pm EDT
stem-20230317


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_______________________________________

FORM 8-K
_______________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): March 17, 2023
_______________________________________

STEM, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
_______________________________________

Delaware 333-251397 85-1972187
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
100 California St., 14th Fl, San Francisco, California94111
(Address of principal executive offices including zip code)
1-877-374-7836
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
_______________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))



Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on
which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 STEM New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


2



Item 8.01. Other Information.

As previously disclosed, on March 3, 2023, Stem, Inc. (the "Company") filed a petition (the "Petition") in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the "Court of Chancery") under Section 205 of the Delaware General Corporate Law to resolve potential uncertainty with respect to the Company's authorized share capital. The Petition sought an order validating and declaring effective the provisions in the Company's Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that set forth the number of authorized shares of the Company (the "Authorized Share Charter Provision").

On March 17, 2023, the Court of Chancery heard and orally granted the Petition, and on March 17, 2023, the Court of Chancery issued a final order granting the Petition, thereby validating the Authorized Share Charter Provision and eliminating the previous uncertainty that had been introduced by a recent Court of Chancery decision regarding the validity of similar provisions.


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
STEM, INC.
Date: March 17, 2023
By: /s/ Saul R. Laureles
Name: Saul R. Laureles
Title: Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stem Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 18:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
