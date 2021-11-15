Stem : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A

stem-20210909









EXPLANATORY NOTE





The sole purpose of this amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2021 is to add Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL") tagging to the cover page. No other changes have been made.





Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.





On September 9, 2021, Stem, Inc. (the "Company") participated in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference via virtual webcast. Slides in connection with the conference, which contain, among other things, a reaffirmation of 2021 guidance and other financial forecasts, as well as an update on actions to mitigate supply chain risk, are available on the Stem Investor Relations website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations/.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The presentation referred to above contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws - that is, any statements that are not historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "predict," "plan," "potential," "projected," "projections," forecast," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "ambition," "goal," "target," "think," "should," "could," "would," "will," "see," "likely," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the reduction of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions; the integration and optimization of energy resources; the business strategies of Stem and those of its customers; the global commitment to decarbonization; our ability to secure new customers, or to retain current customers, further penetrate existing markets or expand into new markets; our ability to mitigate supply chain risk and otherwise to manage our supply chains and distribution channels; the continuing severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic, and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic; the impact of natural disasters and other events beyond our control; and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Stem and its management, depend upon inherently uncertain factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including our inability to help reduce GHG emissions; our inability to seamlessly integrate and optimize energy resources; our inability to achieve our financial and performance targets and other forecasts and expectations; our inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our recent business combination with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. ("Star Peak"); our ability to grow and manage growth profitably; risks relating to the development and performance of our energy storage systems and software-enabled services; the risk that the global commitment to decarbonization may not materialize as we predict, or even if it does, that we might not be able to benefit therefrom; our inability to retain or upgrade current customers, further penetrate existing markets or expand into new markets; our inability to secure sufficient inventory from our suppliers to meet customer demand, and provide us with contracted quantities of equipment; supply chain failures or interruptions; manufacturing or delivery delays; disruptions in sales, production, service or other business activities; our inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the risk that our business, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected by other political, economic, business and competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on July 19, 2021, and our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should Stem's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Stem disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









