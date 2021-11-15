Stem : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A

Log in
stem-20210909



UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
_______________________________________

FORM 8-K/A
_______________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): September 9, 2021
_______________________________________

STEM, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
_______________________________________

Delaware 333-251397 85-1972187
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
100 California St., 14th Fl, San Francisco, California94111
(Address of principal executive offices including zip code)
1-877-374-7836
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
_______________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))



Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e- 4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on
which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 STEM New York Stock Exchange
Warrants exercisable for Common Stock
STEM WS
New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


2

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The sole purpose of this amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2021 is to add Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL") tagging to the cover page. No other changes have been made.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On September 9, 2021, Stem, Inc. (the "Company") participated in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference via virtual webcast. Slides in connection with the conference, which contain, among other things, a reaffirmation of 2021 guidance and other financial forecasts, as well as an update on actions to mitigate supply chain risk, are available on the Stem Investor Relations website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The presentation referred to above contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws - that is, any statements that are not historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "predict," "plan," "potential," "projected," "projections," forecast," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "ambition," "goal," "target," "think," "should," "could," "would," "will," "see," "likely," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the reduction of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions; the integration and optimization of energy resources; the business strategies of Stem and those of its customers; the global commitment to decarbonization; our ability to secure new customers, or to retain current customers, further penetrate existing markets or expand into new markets; our ability to mitigate supply chain risk and otherwise to manage our supply chains and distribution channels; the continuing severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects of the pandemic, and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic; the impact of natural disasters and other events beyond our control; and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Stem and its management, depend upon inherently uncertain factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including our inability to help reduce GHG emissions; our inability to seamlessly integrate and optimize energy resources; our inability to achieve our financial and performance targets and other forecasts and expectations; our inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our recent business combination with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. ("Star Peak"); our ability to grow and manage growth profitably; risks relating to the development and performance of our energy storage systems and software-enabled services; the risk that the global commitment to decarbonization may not materialize as we predict, or even if it does, that we might not be able to benefit therefrom; our inability to retain or upgrade current customers, further penetrate existing markets or expand into new markets; our inability to secure sufficient inventory from our suppliers to meet customer demand, and provide us with contracted quantities of equipment; supply chain failures or interruptions; manufacturing or delivery delays; disruptions in sales, production, service or other business activities; our inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the risk that our business, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected by other political, economic, business and competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on July 19, 2021, and our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC.
If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should Stem's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Stem disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


3

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
STEM, INC.
Date: November 15, 2021
By: /s/ Saul R. Laureles
Name: Saul R. Laureles
Title: Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
4

Disclaimer

Stem Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
