    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:11 2023-01-03 am EST
9.185 USD   +2.74%
08:32aStem to Participate in 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference
BU
2022Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Stem to $16 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Stem, Regis Energy Partners, Excelsior Energy Capital Announce $400 Million Portfolio of Energy Projects in Texas
MT
Stem to Participate in 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

01/03/2023 | 08:32am EST
Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy software and services, announced today that members of its management team will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 4:20 pm Eastern Time and will be available via live webcast at https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1590460&tp_key=b00ee25540 and on the Events and Presentations section of Stem’s investor relations website at https://investors.stem.com. A webcast replay will be available on Stem’s investor relations website for 180 days following the event.

Stem’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides clean energy solutions and services designed to maximize the economic, environmental, and resiliency value of energy assets and portfolios. Stem’s leading AI-driven enterprise software platform, Athena®, enables organizations to deploy and unlock value from clean energy assets at scale. Powerful applications, including AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack, simplify and optimize asset management and connect an ecosystem of owners, developers, assets, and markets. Stem also offers integrated partner solutions to help improve returns across energy projects, including storage, solar, and EV fleet charging. For more information, visit www.stem.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 M - -
Net income 2022 -119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 381 M 1 381 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Michael Carlson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.0.00%1 381
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.0.00%23 969
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-2.19%13 181
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED0.00%8 236
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.0.00%5 771
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%2 909