Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

01/07/2022 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thailand bans entry from 8 African countries over Omicron variant of the coronavirus

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases linked to the Omicron variant, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.

New applications for Thailand's "Test & Go" quarantine waiver scheme will not be approved until further notice to stem the increase of coronavirus infections, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the COVID-19 taskforce.

But existing applicants can still enter Thailand without quarantine until Jan. 15, he said.

"We can still make changes if the situation improves, but for now we have to learn more about Omicron," Taweesin said.

Due to concerns over Omicron, Thailand had halted the waiver programme since Dec. 22 and also most of its "sandbox" schemes, which requires visitors to remain in a specific location for seven days but allows them free movement during their stay, except for the resort of Phuket.

But from Jan. 11, Thailand will allow quarantine-free entry into the country via the previously suspended sandbox schemes of Samui Plus, Phang Nga, and Krabi, Taweesin said.

Thailand would also lift on Jan. 11 an entry ban on people travelling from eight African countries it had designated as high-risk.

To curb local virus transmissions, alcohol consumption in restaurants will be halted after 9 p.m. in eight provinces including the capital Bangkok from Sunday, and banned in the country's other 69 provinces, Taweesin said.

"Social drinking is the cause of the virus spread. Measures to restrict this will help curb the spread," he said.

Thailand reported 7,526 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest number since early November and more than double the number on Jan. 1.

"If we just let it happen, cases could reach 30,000 a day by the end of the month," said Taweesin.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STEM, INC.
01/06Top Texas shale producers hit by quake-driven well disposal closures -Rystad
RE
01/06Top Texas shale producers hit by quake-driven well disposal closures -Rystad
RE
01/06STEM : AlsoEnergy Acquisition
PU
01/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street drops on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
RE
01/05Stem Inc. Working With Engie North America to Provide Electric Mobility Services in the..
MT
01/05Stem, Inc. Announces Development of eMobility Offering With ENGIE North America
BU
01/05Stem, Inc. Announces Development of eMobility Offering With ENGIE North America
CI
01/05AlloVir Gets FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation for Posoleucel
DJ
01/05Hong Kong to Ban Flights From Eight Countries Including U.S., U.K. for Two Weeks, Bloom..
DJ
01/04OPEC+ decision reflects easing concern of oil surplus, Omicron risk
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 147 M - -
Net income 2021 -119 M - -
Net cash 2021 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 328 M 2 328 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,11 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Triplett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-15.08%2 328
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-7.91%200 516
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.64%32 054
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-8.82%12 153
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-11.12%10 358
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-9.64%8 881