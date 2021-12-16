Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, as traders rotated into defensive sectors, in light of Omicron and interest-rate concerns.

Energy-storage concern Stem agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy closely held Also Energy Holdings, a solar-power management software maker.

A U.S. Navy committee tasked with addressing a leak of jet fuel from a World War II-era storage facility that contaminated the water supply on a base in Hawaii won't consider closing the site, a Navy official said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1742ET