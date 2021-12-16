Log in
    STEM   US85859N1028

STEM, INC.

(STEM)
Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

12/16/2021 | 05:43pm EST
Shares of power producers rose, as traders rotated into defensive sectors, in light of Omicron and interest-rate concerns.

Energy-storage concern Stem agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy closely held Also Energy Holdings, a solar-power management software maker.

A U.S. Navy committee tasked with addressing a leak of jet fuel from a World War II-era storage facility that contaminated the water supply on a base in Hawaii won't consider closing the site, a Navy official said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1742ET

Analyst Recommendations on STEM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 147 M - -
Net income 2021 -119 M - -
Net cash 2021 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 628 M 2 628 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart STEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,19 $
Average target price 33,80 $
Spread / Average Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Eugene Carrington Chief Executive Officer & Director
William John Bush Chief Financial Officer
David S. Buzby Chairman
Larsh M. Johnson Chief Technology Officer
Mark William Triplett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEM, INC.-12.41%2 589
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED86.57%237 566
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.65.64%39 339
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.47.26%15 338
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD48.23%12 415
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.201.12%9 418