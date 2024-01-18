BPH Global Ltd Announces Change of Joint Company Secretary
She is experienced in ASX and ASIC compliance, providing advice on corporate governance and compliance issues as well as other regulatory maters. As a member of Automic Group's Company Secretary team, Ms Coleman assists a number of ASX listed, unlisted public and proprietary companies across a range of industries. Further to this appointment, Ms Elizabeth Spooner will step down as Joint Company Secretary effecve immediately. Ms Belinda Cleminson of Automic Group will continue in her role, being Joint Company Secretary.