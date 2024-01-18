BPH Global Ltd, formerly Stemcell United Limited, is a plant-focused biotechnology company. The Company is focused on producing foods and products that deliver Traditional Chinese Medicine-based health outcomes. The Company focuses on the research and development, production and commercialization of plant-based products, including seaweed and sea plants to produce sustainable plant-based protein foods and nutraceutical and pharmaceutical ingredients (including cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from Hemp) for utilization in the food, nutrition, healthcare, health supplements, cosmetics, and personal care industries. Its principal business focus is on Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Chinese markets. Its subsidiaries include Stemcell United Pte Ltd, Stemcell Essential Pte Ltd, SCU (HK) Ltd, Yunnan Huafang Industrial Hemp Co Ltd, SCU Southeast Asia Sdn Bhd, SCU Lab Pty Ltd, Shenzhen Lantene Dingzhi Biotechnology Co Ltd, Hainan SCU Biotechnology Co Ltd, and SCU-RY Farm Pte Ltd.