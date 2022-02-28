Log in
    SCU   AU000000SCU9

STEMCELL UNITED LIMITED

(SCU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  09/21 02:10:47 am
0.01 AUD   +7.69%
12:22aSTEMCELL UNITED : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
02/24Stemcell United Limited Announces Termination of Joint Venture with Blue Aqua International Pte Ltd
CI
02/02STEMCELL UNITED : Constitution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stemcell United : Cleansing Prospectus

02/28/2022
CLEANSING PROSPECTUS

Stemcell United Limited

ACN 009 104 330

OFFER

For an offer of:

  1. up to 10,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.014 per Share to raise up to $140 (before expenses) for the purpose of Section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date (Cleansing Offer);
  2. 5,000,000 Options to Mr Paul Stephenson (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Stephenson #1 Offer);
  3. 5,000,000 Options to Golden Venture Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (GVC Offer);
  4. 25,000,000 Options to Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd (or its nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Tribeca Offer);
  5. 5,000,000 Options to Mr Chow Yee Koh (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Yee Koh Offer);
  6. 10,000,000 Options to Mr Huanqing Gu (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Gu Offer);
  7. 5,000,000 Options to Mr Yanhua Huang (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Huang Offer);
  8. 5,000,000 Options to Mr Paul Stephenson (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Stephenson #2 Offer);
  9. 500,000 Options to Mr Qi Lu (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Lu Offer); and
  10. 5,000,000 Options to Mr Paul Rosen (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in this Prospectus (Rosen Offer),

(together, the Offers).

11413913_1

CLEANSING

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purposes of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of certain Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date, including without limitation the Shares issued under the Cleansing Offer.

This Prospectus has also been prepared for the purposes of enabling the Offer Options to be issued to the respective Optionholders and to allow the Offer Options to be sold without disclosure and to ensure that the Shares that are issued on exercise of the Offer Options may be sold without disclosure in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Sale Offers That Do Not Need Disclosure) Instrument 2016/80.

Please refer to section 4.3 of this Prospectus for further details of the Offers.

The Offers are made to investors to be identified and invited by the Company only and may not be assigned or transferred to any other party.

UNDERWRITING

The Offers are not underwritten.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for the offer of continuously quoted securities and options to acquire continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus, regard has been given to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisors to whom potential investors may consult.

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. Please read the instructions in this document and on the relevant accompanying Application Form regarding acceptance of the Offers which will be provided by the Company to invited investors. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant, lawyer or other professional adviser. The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.

Contents

1.

Corporate Directory

1

2.

Timetable

2

3.

Important Notes

3

4.

Key Details of Offer

7

5.

Purpose and Effect of the Offers

17

6.

Rights and Liabilities attaching to Offer Options and Shares

19

7.

Risk Factors

24

8.

Additional Information

30

9.

Directors' Authorisation

40

10.

Definitions

41

1.

Corporate Directory

Directors

Legal Advisors to the Company

Mr Paul Rosen, Non-Executive Chairman

Moray & Agnew Lawyers

Mr Huanqing Gu, Executive Director

Level 6, 505 Little Collins Street,

Mr Chow Yee Koh, Executive Director

Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

Mr Francesco Cannavo, Non-Executive

Director

Mr Yanhua Huang, Non-Executive Director

Mr Qi Lu, Non-Executive Director

Mr Paul Stephenson, Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Auditor*

Ms Elizabeth Spooner

HLB Mann Judd Assurance (NSW) Pty Ltd

Level 19/207 Kent Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

Registered Address

Share Registry*

Level 5, 126 Phillip Street,

Automic Registry Services

Sydney, New South Wales

Level 5, 126 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

ASX Code

SCU

*This entity is included for information purposes only. It has not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus.

2.

Timetable

Lodgement Prospectus with ASIC and ASX

28

February 2022

Offer Opening Date

28

February 2022

Offer Closing Date

29

April 2022

*The above dates are indicative only and may be subject to change. The Directors reserve the right to vary these dates, including the Offer Closing Date, without prior notice but subject to any applicable requirements of the Corporations Act or the ASX Listing Rules. This may include extending the Offer or accepting late acceptances either in general or in particular cases.

