Stemcell United : Cleansing Prospectus

CLEANSING

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purposes of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of certain Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date, including without limitation the Shares issued under the Cleansing Offer.

This Prospectus has also been prepared for the purposes of enabling the Offer Options to be issued to the respective Optionholders and to allow the Offer Options to be sold without disclosure and to ensure that the Shares that are issued on exercise of the Offer Options may be sold without disclosure in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Sale Offers That Do Not Need Disclosure) Instrument 2016/80.

Please refer to section 4.3 of this Prospectus for further details of the Offers.

The Offers are made to investors to be identified and invited by the Company only and may not be assigned or transferred to any other party.

UNDERWRITING

The Offers are not underwritten.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for the offer of continuously quoted securities and options to acquire continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus, regard has been given to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisors to whom potential investors may consult.

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. Please read the instructions in this document and on the relevant accompanying Application Form regarding acceptance of the Offers which will be provided by the Company to invited investors. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant, lawyer or other professional adviser. The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.

2

11413913_1