StemGen Partner Athena Racing Earns Coveted STEM.org Accreditation, Joining StemGen With Unique Certification

Houston, TX, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- D3eSports, a division of StemGen Inc., (OTC: SGNI), today announced its STEM education partner, Athena Racing, was granted STEM certification and received accreditation honors from the prestigious independent credentialing and education research organization STEM.org .



D3eSports and Athena Racing are preparing the launch of their groundbreaking STEM education platform at the upcoming IMSA Petit Le Mans sports car race at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia in November, now with both companies carrying the designation as STEM-certified programs.

“Athena Racing successfully earned both the STEM.org Accredited™ brand trust mark and STEM.org Reviewed™ trust mark for the delivery of authentic industry experiences and development of novel science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) content. Partnering organizations StemGen, Inc. and Athena Racing are the only brands of their kind in the world to achieve our STEM endorsement,” said Andrew B. Raupp, Executive Director of STEM.org Educational Research. “Their dedication and delivery of engaging education will change mindsets and invite students of all backgrounds into a discovery process that will show them a wider range of STEM careers.”

“As we ‘race’ towards a new future we know that the delivery of knowledge in an engaging and entertaining format is a necessity,” said Loxley Browne, CEO & Founder of Athena Racing. “Instead of talking atstudents, we are inviting them into the process and allowing their brilliant young strengths to shine. Learning by doing systematically engrains the knowledge so that they can then become more innovative in their approach to the answer. Receiving this STEM.org trust mark provides a level of assurance for our parents that their daughters are receiving Gold Star training. Our Athenians, and with the launch of our groundbreaking platform on Thanksgiving Day, participants - young, old, men, women, boys, and girls - globally, will discover how fun learning can be. Having STEM.org Educational Research™ and StemGen behind our launch strengthens our abilities and allows us the opportunity to work with more students.”

The Athena Racing‘s Virtual Driving Training Series powered by D3eSports platform that will be introduced in November is currently accepting applicants for the 3-month training program. The scholarship, offered to middle and high school girls, is valued at $15,000 per student and will be an intensive study of the soft skills and career development tactics that will increase their knowledge base of engineering and technology as it relates to motorsports and racing. The curriculum will reinforce the skills that twenty-first century employers seek with a future-focused outlook to develop critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills.

“D3eSports and StemGen are pleased to bring the virtual and real racing worlds together in a platform that will excite young minds to explore career paths that they possibly had not considered or imagined would correspond to their abilities,” said Simon Dawson, Chief Executive Officer and President of StemGen. “As a parent, I understand the hesitancy of other parents in the belief of gaming as a viable career option. What we must consider is the continued improvement of technology, transportation, and human abilities. We are connecting these together with our StemGen platform and engaging students. With our training, they will be prepared for the future and jobs, some of which do not currently exist.”

Registration for the Athena Racing’ Virtual Driving Training Series powered by StemGen scholarships is open to qualified applicants until October 15. Register here: https://athenaracing.org/drive2021

D3eSports, Inc. is a leading “virtual-to-real” motorsports social gaming company connecting professional, corporate and gaming racers through various esports competitions and events on its licensed, regulated, and secure platform. D3eSports offers digital competitors from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile, console and PC virtual motorsports tournaments for prizes and real-world, on the track driving experiences. The company is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the competitive motorsports racing and the video gaming esports industries. D3eSports continues to expand its reach and revenue opportunities through collaborative efforts with game developers, major brands, influencers, and nonprofit organizations. D3eSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of StemGen, Inc. traded publicly under the ticker symbol OTC: SGNI.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired esports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT ATHENA RACING

Athena Racing is an award-winning, STEM-education program, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, that provides free training for young girls in middle school and high school who are interested in discovering career paths in engineering, design, robotics, driving and business in the automotive, motorsport and transportation industries. See www.athenaracing.org .

ABOUT STEM.ORG

Founded in 2001, STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER) is the longest continually operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Through an extensive collaborative effort, SER has worked closely with researchers, an international coalition of educators, administrators, NGO's, companies and schools to establish a set of broadly representative STEM benchmarks. The resources and proven best-practices of this initiative have led to the world's original and most recognized, blockchain-secured and fully decentralized STEM credentialing framework: STEM.org Accredited™ for programs, STEM.org Certified™ for people, STEM.org Reviewed™ for publishers, and STEM.org Authenticated™ for products.

