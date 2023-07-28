EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.07.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STEMMER IMAGING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=de

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=en_US

Language:English
Company:STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet:www.stemmer-imaging.com

 
