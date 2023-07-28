EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: STEMMER IMAGING AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
STEMMER IMAGING AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=de
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.stemmer-imaging.com/s/company/investors/financial-reports?language=en_US
Language:
English
Company:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet:
www.stemmer-imaging.com
