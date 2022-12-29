Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Stemmer Imaging AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S9I   DE000A2G9MZ9

STEMMER IMAGING AG

(S9I)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:47 2022-12-29 am EST
32.55 EUR   -0.46%
05:42aDd : STEMMER IMAGING AG: Uwe Kemm, buy
EQ
11/10Stemmer Imaging AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/10STEMMER IMAGING with further improved profitability ratios. EBITDA up 50% – 2022 earnings forecast raised
EQ
DD: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Uwe Kemm, buy

12/29/2022 | 05:42am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2022 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Kemm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
STEMMER IMAGING AG

b) LEI
89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.40 EUR 33400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.40 EUR 33400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80163  29.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 15,6 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net cash 2022 36,6 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 213 M 226 M 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart STEMMER IMAGING AG
Duration : Period :
Stemmer Imaging AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEMMER IMAGING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,70 €
Average target price 47,50 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arne E. Dehn Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bülter Finance Director
Klaus Reiner Weinmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Moritz Maier Director-Information Technology
Uwe Kemm Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEMMER IMAGING AG-23.06%226
HEXAGON AB-23.74%28 171
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.12%18 312
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-32.87%18 272
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-60.60%13 620
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-58.53%12 744