    S9I   DE000A2G9MZ9

STEMMER IMAGING AG

(S9I)
DGAP-Adhoc : STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter

04/20/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results 
STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter 
20-Apr-2021 / 18:57 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Puchheim, April 20, 2021 
STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter 
Puchheim, April 20, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, STEMMER IMAGING continues the positive business trend of 
the second half of 2020 with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter of the current year. 
In addition, STEMMER IMAGING also recorded a further increase in order intake. With EUR 35.6 million, the order intake 
could overachieve the revenue level, as in the two previous quarters. 
Based on the preliminary figures of Q1 2021, Group EBITDA is expected to amount to EUR 3.7 million. This is 
significantly above EBITDA of the prior year period (Q1 2020: EUR 1.0 million) and also above Q1 2019 normalised EBITDA 
(EUR 3.1 million). 
An above-average gross margin development and the improved cost basis from 2020 were the main reasons for this result. 
A positive impact resulted from a continued corona related low level of other operating expenses. 
STEMMER IMAGING will publish the final figures for the first quarter of 2021 as planned on May 11, 2021. 
Contact: 
STEMMER IMAGING AG 
Arne Dehn 
Chief Executive Officer 
Gutenbergstr. 9-13 
82178 Puchheim 
Phone: +49 89 80902-196 
ir@stemmer-imaging.com 
www.stemmer-imaging.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      STEMMER IMAGING AG 
              Gutenbergstr. 9-13 
              82178 Puchheim 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 - 809020 
E-mail:       ir@stemmer-imaging.com 
Internet:     www.stemmer-imaging.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2G9MZ9 
WKN:          A2G9MZ 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1186834 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186834 20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186834&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 120 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 3,75 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
Net cash 2021 26,1 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,2x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 158 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart STEMMER IMAGING AG
Duration : Period :
Stemmer Imaging AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEMMER IMAGING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,50 €
Last Close Price 24,30 €
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arne E. Dehn Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bülter Finance Director
Klaus Reiner Weinmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Uwe Kemm Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Willy Kober Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEMMER IMAGING AG15.28%190
HEXAGON AB14.46%37 483
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED15.83%36 842
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED14.79%27 406
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION32.60%27 265
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.51%15 908
