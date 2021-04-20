DGAP-Adhoc : STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter

20-Apr-2021
20-Apr-2021 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Puchheim, April 20, 2021
STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter
Puchheim, April 20, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, STEMMER IMAGING continues the positive business trend of
the second half of 2020 with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter of the current year.
In addition, STEMMER IMAGING also recorded a further increase in order intake. With EUR 35.6 million, the order intake
could overachieve the revenue level, as in the two previous quarters.
Based on the preliminary figures of Q1 2021, Group EBITDA is expected to amount to EUR 3.7 million. This is
significantly above EBITDA of the prior year period (Q1 2020: EUR 1.0 million) and also above Q1 2019 normalised EBITDA
(EUR 3.1 million).
An above-average gross margin development and the improved cost basis from 2020 were the main reasons for this result.
A positive impact resulted from a continued corona related low level of other operating expenses.
STEMMER IMAGING will publish the final figures for the first quarter of 2021 as planned on May 11, 2021.
Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chief Executive Officer
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Phone: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com
