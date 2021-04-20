DGAP-Adhoc : STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter 20-Apr-2021 / 18:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Puchheim, April 20, 2021 STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter Puchheim, April 20, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, STEMMER IMAGING continues the positive business trend of the second half of 2020 with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter of the current year. In addition, STEMMER IMAGING also recorded a further increase in order intake. With EUR 35.6 million, the order intake could overachieve the revenue level, as in the two previous quarters. Based on the preliminary figures of Q1 2021, Group EBITDA is expected to amount to EUR 3.7 million. This is significantly above EBITDA of the prior year period (Q1 2020: EUR 1.0 million) and also above Q1 2019 normalised EBITDA (EUR 3.1 million). An above-average gross margin development and the improved cost basis from 2020 were the main reasons for this result. A positive impact resulted from a continued corona related low level of other operating expenses. STEMMER IMAGING will publish the final figures for the first quarter of 2021 as planned on May 11, 2021. Contact: STEMMER IMAGING AG Arne Dehn Chief Executive Officer Gutenbergstr. 9-13 82178 Puchheim Phone: +49 89 80902-196 ir@stemmer-imaging.com www.stemmer-imaging.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG Gutenbergstr. 9-13 82178 Puchheim Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 - 809020 E-mail: ir@stemmer-imaging.com Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com ISIN: DE000A2G9MZ9 WKN: A2G9MZ Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1186834 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

April 20, 2021 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)