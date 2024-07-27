STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
July 27, 2024 at 10:38 am EDT
STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
1. Details of issuer
Name:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
Street:
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
Postal code:
82178
City:
Puchheim Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
89450012XZ2GPWGIGH37
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Legal entity: Samson Rock Event Driven Fund Limited City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Samson Rock Event Driven Master Fund Limited
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Jul 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.46 %
0.00 %
3.46 %
6500000
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2G9MZ9
0
225000
0.00 %
3.46 %
Total
225000
3.46 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Samson Rock Event Driven Fund Limited
Samson Rock Event Driven Master Fund Limited
3.46 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
25 Jul 2024
Stemmer Imaging AG is a Germany-based provider of machine vision technology. The Company's offering includes a complete technical range of products from a variety of manufacturers, such as cameras, lenses, illumination products, machine vision systems, as well as its own custom-made solutions, such as customized cables and protective housings for machine vision cameras. In addition, the Company develops imaging software, Common Vision Blox. The Company's machine vision solutions can be used in industrial automation to ensure quality control. Application areas include automotive, print, packaging, food and pharmaceutical industries, medical engineering and traffic technology, among others. The Company also provides customer support services, offering customized advice, feasibility studies and training, among others.