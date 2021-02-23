Log in
STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)

(STEF B)
Stendörren Fastigheter : Interim Financial Report Jan-Dec 2020

02/23/2021
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 (January-September 2019 in brackets)

  • • Rental income increased by 7% to SEK 631 mil-lion (591) and net operating income increased by 21% to SEK 481 million (397).

  • • Income from Property Management increased by 88% to SEK 254 million (135).

  • • Lease renegotiations during the period led to an increase in rental values of 29% on average.

  • • Cash ﬂow from operating activities amounted to SEK 274 million (143), corresponding to SEK 9,68 per share (5,07).

  • • Changes in the value of investment properties for the period amounted to SEK 98 million (237), mainly attributable to improved cash ﬂows ands-slightly changed assumptions about market rents

2 | interim financial report january-december 2020

and yield requirements.

  • • Proﬁt for the period decreased to SEK 256 million (290), corresponding to SEK 7,17 per share (9,84).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

  • • Covid-19 has had limited impact on the performan-ce of Stendörren during 2020. No new deferrals or rent rebates in accordance with the state aid program has been processed, for Q1 2021.

  • • The property Eskilstuna Ljusbågen 7, comprising approximately 7 900 square meters of premises, was acquired 30 October. The underlying property value was SEK 66 million.

  • • On October 21, the property Stenvreten 7:87 was sold to Fortiﬁkationsverket to an agreed value of

  • • In October, interest-caps were acquired with a Stibor cap level of 1% and a total nominal value amounting to SEK 900 million.

SEK 50 million.

  • • During the fourth quarter, the companys manage-ment team was enhanced with Anders Nilsson as head of property management and deputy CEO, Maria Jonsson as development manager and Linn Johansson as the company´s HR manager.

    SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

    • • In January, the Rating Institute Nordic Credit Rating (NCR) published its rating of Stendörren Fastigheter AB. NCR awarded Stendörren the grade BB-, stable outlook.

    • • Stendörren issued bonds in January to a nominal value of SEK 700 million with a with a tenor of 3,25 year and a variable interest rate of 3 months STIBOR plus 365 basis points. In connection with the issue, Stendörren offered holders of outstanding bonds, maturing June 18, 2021, to participate in a repurchase. Accepted repurchases amounted to a total nominal amount of SEK 483,9 million.

    • • During the ﬁrst quarter, the company's manage-ment team was supplemented with Fredrik Holm-ström as Head of sustainability.

    1) The stated equity ratio is calculated excluding the leasing debt brought by the application of IFRS 16. If this item would be included in the calculation the equity ratio would be negati-vely impacted by approximately 0,9 %.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stendörren Fastigheter AB published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 646 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
Net income 2020 225 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net Debt 2020 5 578 M 675 M 675 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 156 M 503 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 164,00 SEK
Last Close Price 146,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seth Mitchell Lieberman Chairman
Andreas Josefson Technical Controller
Fredrik Bergström Operations Engineer
Carl Jacob Mörk Independent Director
Bo Andreas Philipson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)-3.93%503
WHA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.97%1 566
CORPORACIÓN INMOBILIARIA VESTA S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.10%1 084
PROPERTY FOR INDUSTRY LIMITED-2.05%1 055
PT PURADELTA LESTARI TBK-5.69%801
AMATA CORPORATION3.07%660
