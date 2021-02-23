Stendörren Fastigheter : Interim Financial Report Jan-Dec 2020 02/23/2021 | 01:08am EST Send by mail :

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2020 (January-September 2019 in brackets) • Rental income increased by 7% to SEK 631 mil-lion (591) and net operating income increased by 21% to SEK 481 million (397).

• Income from Property Management increased by 88% to SEK 254 million (135).

• Lease renegotiations during the period led to an increase in rental values of 29% on average.

• Cash ﬂow from operating activities amounted to SEK 274 million (143), corresponding to SEK 9,68 per share (5,07).

• Changes in the value of investment properties for the period amounted to SEK 98 million (237), mainly attributable to improved cash ﬂows ands-slightly changed assumptions about market rents 2 | interim financial report january-december 2020 and yield requirements. • Proﬁt for the period decreased to SEK 256 million (290), corresponding to SEK 7,17 per share (9,84). SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER • Covid-19 has had limited impact on the performan-ce of Stendörren during 2020. No new deferrals or rent rebates in accordance with the state aid program has been processed, for Q1 2021.

• The property Eskilstuna Ljusbågen 7, comprising approximately 7 900 square meters of premises, was acquired 30 October. The underlying property value was SEK 66 million.

• On October 21, the property Stenvreten 7:87 was sold to Fortiﬁkationsverket to an agreed value of • In October, interest-caps were acquired with a Stibor cap level of 1% and a total nominal value amounting to SEK 900 million. SEK 50 million. • During the fourth quarter, the companys manage-ment team was enhanced with Anders Nilsson as head of property management and deputy CEO, Maria Jonsson as development manager and Linn Johansson as the company´s HR manager. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD • In January, the Rating Institute Nordic Credit Rating (NCR) published its rating of Stendörren Fastigheter AB. NCR awarded Stendörren the grade BB-, stable outlook. • Stendörren issued bonds in January to a nominal value of SEK 700 million with a with a tenor of 3,25 year and a variable interest rate of 3 months STIBOR plus 365 basis points. In connection with the issue, Stendörren offered holders of outstanding bonds, maturing June 18, 2021, to participate in a repurchase. Accepted repurchases amounted to a total nominal amount of SEK 483,9 million. • During the ﬁrst quarter, the company's manage-ment team was supplemented with Fredrik Holm-ström as Head of sustainability. 1) The stated equity ratio is calculated excluding the leasing debt brought by the application of IFRS 16. If this item would be included in the calculation the equity ratio would be negati-vely impacted by approximately 0,9 %.

