Stendörren Fastigheter : Investor Presentation Q3 2022
INTRODUCTION
BUSINESS IDEA, MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES
BUSINESS
IDEA
Stendörren creates profitable growth in net asset value by actively managing, developing and acquiring properties.
Focus on logistics, warehouse and light industrial properties, primarily within Stockholm region and other markets that are considered to be attractive over time.
In addition, Stendörren develops residential building rights in the existing portfolio, for in- house development and management.
MARKET
OPPORTUNITY
The properties are strategically located in growth areas (population and economic), mainly in Greater Stockholm and the Mälardalen region.
Stendörren is continuously evaluating acquisitions in new markets, such as the recent entry into Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki.
Growing e-commerce increases the demand for logistic and warehouse properties, especially in urban locations, to meet consumer demand on short delivery times.
Rent levels are increasing, as demand for logistics and light industrial premises in urban locations increases, while supply is decreasing due to conversions to other use.
FINANCIAL
OBJECTIVES
Return on equity of at least 12%
EPRA NAV shall grow with at least 15% p.a.
Interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0x
Equity ratio shall be 35% (never lower than 20%)
2 4 Investor Presentation
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q3
CONTINUED STRONG NET LETTING
• Strong net letting in 7 consecutive quarters - vacancy below 10%.
• Continued strong renegotiation of lease agreements - 21% average increase in rent on
renegotiated leases in Q3 2022.
CONTINUED STRONG DEVELOPMENT OF SURPLUS RATIO
• 75% during Q3 2022.
STRONG TRACTION WITHIN PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
• ~25.000 sqm soon to be completed.
• Projects added to pipeline (building permits obtained).
Excluding bankruptcy of second largest
tenant Exploria
NET LETTING (MSEK)
14
14
14
16
15
17
8
1
1
4
-2
-2
-4
-6
-11
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2020
2021
2022
CONTINUED EXPANSION IN THE NORDICS
• First acquisition in Helsinki in July 2022.
•
Established in all Nordic countries.
NEW SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY 2022
•
Higher sustainability ambitions.
SURPLUS RATIO (%)
72
69
70
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2019
2020
2021
2022
3 4 Investor Presentation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q3
FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES WELL ABOVE TARGET
REFINANCINGS OF SECURED BANK DEBT
Substantially strengthened liquidity.
Substantially extended average remaining tenor on interest bearing debt (3.0 years).
INCREASED INTEREST-RATE HEDGING LATE 2021
80% of interest-bearing debt.
Including the unhedged portion of relevant Ibor and the hedged portion via swap and caps the average interest fixing was 2.7 years.
INCREASED ENERGY PRICE HEDGING EARLY 2022
~80% of forecasted consumption 2022-2023, ~50% for 2024.
GREEN- AND SUSTAINABILITY LINKED LOANS
5% Green loans.
37% Sustainability Linked Loans
ROE (%)
26 26
22
18
20 20
20
18
16
15 14
16
10
12%
9
9
8
7
7
9
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
NAV GROWTH (%)
37
35
29
25
22 23 23
22
18
17
15
17
15%
11 11
13
12
10
9
9
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
4 4 Investor Presentation
SNAPSHOT OF STENDÖRREN
PROPERTY VALUE
1
RENTAL VALUE
2
NOI YIELD
3
LTV
4
SEK
SEK
5.5%
47%
12.7 bn
755 m
LETTABLE AREA
1
NAV
5
LEASE DURATION
6
BUILDING RIGHTS
1
SQ.M.
SEK
3.7 years
SQ.M.
810,000
5,219 million
615,000
Property portfolio as per September 30, 2022
Estimated earnings capacity as of September 30, 2022
Excluding projects and land, 12 months average
Interest bearing debt in relation to total assets
Actual NAV
Average unexpired lease term - economically weighted
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.