    STEF B   SE0006543344

STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)

(STEF B)
11:29 2022-11-09 am EST
190.40 SEK   -2.26%
Stendörren Fastigheter : Investor Presentation Q3 2022
PU
Interim Report January-September 2022 Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)
AQ
Stendörren Fastigheter Buys Copenhagen Warehouse Asset for $6 Million
MT
Stendörren Fastigheter : Investor Presentation Q3 2022

11/09/2022
THIRDQUARTER2022

STENDÖRREN

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS IDEA, MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

BUSINESS

IDEA

Stendörren creates profitable growth in net asset value by actively managing, developing and acquiring properties.

Focus on logistics, warehouse and light industrial properties, primarily within Stockholm region and other markets that are considered to be attractive over time.

In addition, Stendörren develops residential building rights in the existing portfolio, for in- house development and management.

MARKET

OPPORTUNITY

The properties are strategically located in growth areas (population and economic), mainly in Greater Stockholm and the Mälardalen region.

Stendörren is continuously evaluating acquisitions in new markets, such as the recent entry into Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki.

Growing e-commerce increases the demand for logistic and warehouse properties, especially in urban locations, to meet consumer demand on short delivery times.

Rent levels are increasing, as demand for logistics and light industrial premises in urban locations increases, while supply is decreasing due to conversions to other use.

FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

Return on equity of at least 12%

EPRA NAV shall grow with at least 15% p.a.

Interest coverage ratio of at least 2.0x

Equity ratio shall be 35% (never lower than 20%)

2 4 Investor Presentation

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q3

CONTINUED STRONG NET LETTING

Strong net letting in 7 consecutive quarters - vacancy below 10%.

Continued strong renegotiation of lease agreements - 21% average increase in rent on

renegotiated leases in Q3 2022.

CONTINUED STRONG DEVELOPMENT OF SURPLUS RATIO

75% during Q3 2022.

STRONG TRACTION WITHIN PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

~25.000 sqm soon to be completed.

Projects added to pipeline (building permits obtained).

Excluding bankruptcy of second largest

tenant Exploria

NET LETTING (MSEK)

14

14

14

16

15

17

8

1

1

4

-2

-2

-4

-6

-11

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2020

2021

2022

CONTINUED EXPANSION IN THE NORDICS

First acquisition in Helsinki in July 2022.

Established in all Nordic countries.

NEW SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY 2022

Higher sustainability ambitions.

SURPLUS RATIO (%)

72

69 70

67

66

67

67

74 73 73 74 74 75 76 75

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2020

2021

2022

3 4 Investor Presentation

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Q3

  • FINANCIAL KEY FIGURES WELL ABOVE TARGET
    • ROE 18%
    • NAV growth 18%
  • REFINANCINGS OF SECURED BANK DEBT
    • Substantially strengthened liquidity.
    • Substantially extended average remaining tenor on interest bearing debt (3.0 years).
  • INCREASED INTEREST-RATE HEDGING LATE 2021
    • 80% of interest-bearing debt.
    • Including the unhedged portion of relevant Ibor and the hedged portion via swap and caps the average interest fixing was 2.7 years.
  • INCREASED ENERGY PRICE HEDGING EARLY 2022
    • ~80% of forecasted consumption 2022-2023, ~50% for 2024.
  • GREEN- AND SUSTAINABILITY LINKED LOANS
    • 5% Green loans.
    • 37% Sustainability Linked Loans

ROE (%)

26 26

22

18

20 20

20

18

16 15 14

16

10

12%

9

9

8

7

7

9

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

NAV GROWTH (%)

37 35

29

25

22 23 23

22

18

17 15

17

15%

11 11

13

12

10

9

9

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

4 4 Investor Presentation

SNAPSHOT OF STENDÖRREN

PROPERTY VALUE1

RENTAL VALUE2

NOI YIELD3

LTV4

SEK

SEK

5.5%

47%

12.7 bn

755 m

LETTABLE AREA1

NAV5

LEASE DURATION6

BUILDING RIGHTS1

SQ.M.

SEK

3.7 years

SQ.M.

810,000

5,219 million

615,000

  1. Property portfolio as per September 30, 2022
  2. Estimated earnings capacity as of September 30, 2022
  3. Excluding projects and land, 12 months average
  4. Interest bearing debt in relation to total assets
  5. Actual NAV
  6. Average unexpired lease term - economically weighted

5 Investor Presentation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Stendörren Fastigheter AB published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 17:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
