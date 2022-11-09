Stendörren Fastigheter : Investor Presentation Q3 2022

In addition, Stendörren develops residential building rights in the existing portfolio, for in- house development and management.

Focus on logistics, warehouse and light industrial properties, primarily within Stockholm region and other markets that are considered to be attractive over time.

Stendörren creates profitable growth in net asset value by actively managing, developing and acquiring properties.

MARKET

OPPORTUNITY

The properties are strategically located in growth areas (population and economic), mainly in Greater Stockholm and the Mälardalen region.

Stendörren is continuously evaluating acquisitions in new markets, such as the recent entry into Copenhagen, Oslo and Helsinki.

Growing e-commerce increases the demand for logistic and warehouse properties, especially in urban locations, to meet consumer demand on short delivery times.

Rent levels are increasing, as demand for logistics and light industrial premises in urban locations increases, while supply is decreasing due to conversions to other use.