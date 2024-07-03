Press release

3 July 2024

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) has in two separate transactions acquired the industrial and warehouse properties Skyttbrink 46 in Botkyrka and Lyftkranen 3 in Södertälje from private sellers. The total agreed property value amounts to approximately SEK 62 million. The total lettable area is 3,235 sq m and both properties are fully leased.

The possession of Lyftkranen 3 is expected to occur on August 30 2024, while for Skyttbrink 46, possession has already occurred.

