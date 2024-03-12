2023. The rig count in Canada is less indicative of completions activity, as an estimated 35-40% of Canadian rigs are typically drilling wells that do not require hydraulic fracturing. The reduced activity was captured in analysis from Rystad Energy(1), an independent energy research and business intelligence company, which estimated that North American fracturing starts in Q4 2023 fell by 15% relative to Q3 2023.

STEP's consolidated fourth quarter revenue of $195.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million was lower sequentially and year over year. The fourth quarter typically sees a slowdown in activity as E&P companies wind down their capital budgets. At times companies will pull capital forward if there is a strong commodity price incentive but that did not materialize in Q4 2023 as commodity prices were on a weakening trend.

STEP's Canadian geographic region generated quarterly revenue of $112.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $15.0 million. Fracturing revenue in Canada fell quarter over quarter due to the typical slowdown outlined above as well as the decision by certain clients to defer approximately $16.0 - $18.0 million of work scheduled for Q4 2023 into Q1 2024. The Q4 fracturing job mix also shifted sequentially to include more lower-intensity well completions, which have a lower revenue profile. The lower activity and shift in job mix is reflected in the reduction in proppant pumped, which declined in Q4 2023 to 223,300 tonnes from 308,000 tonnes in Q3 2023, resulting in lower average revenue per day. Coiled tubing services typically follow fracturing services on a well, resulting in activity changes that lag the fracturing market. Coiled tubing activity levels stayed strong through the fourth quarter, benefitting from STEP's presence in the Canadian market as a technical leader. Coiled tubing revenue per day also decreased in part due to the shift to lower intensity coil fracturing, which is lower revenue relative to the milling work that was more predominant in prior quarters.

STEP's U.S. geographic region generated quarterly revenue of $82.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million. The fourth quarter slow down in drilling activity was further exacerbated by the wave of consolidation in the U.S. E&P market, which negatively affected STEP's U.S. fracturing operations when a long-term client was acquired in mid Q4 2023. This acquisition resulted in the cancellation of the remaining fracturing work scope for 2023 for one fracturing crew and additional work scope was lost for a second fracturing crew when a client delayed a pad late in the quarter to the point where it would have crossed over into Q1 2024, disrupting the schedule for that quarter. The estimated revenue loss from this reduced utilization was approximately $17.0 - $19.0 million. With the reduction in utilization, proppant pumped decreased to 237,000 tonnes in Q4 from 281,000 tonnes in Q3. Coiled tubing activity remained strong in the northern basins as clients continued to operate until the holiday break while levels declined sequentially in the southern basins as clients reached the limits of their 2023 capital budgets.

The Company generated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million, a margin of 9%. This was lower than the $52.3 million (21% margin) achieved in Q3 2023 and the $48.6 million (19% margin) posted in Q4 2022. The decline in activity was a factor in the lower Adjusted EBITDA but margins were also eroded by higher operating expenses associated with the preparation of equipment for the highly utilized upcoming quarter and certain one-time items that totalled between $3.0 - $4.0 million.

Net loss was $5.2 million in Q4 2023 ($0.07 diluted loss per share), sequentially lower than net income of $20.7 million in Q3 ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and $16.7 million ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) realized in Q4 2022. Net loss for Q4 2023 included $2.6 million in finance costs (Q3 2023 ‐ $2.9 million, Q4 2022 ‐ $3.0 million) and $0.8 million in share‐based compensation (Q3 2023 ‐ $4.0 million, Q4 2022 ‐ $4.4 million).

Free Cash Flow was $(4.5) million in Q4 2023, sequentially lower than the $37.1 million in Q3 2023 and the $22.4 million in Q4 2022. Significant collection of trade receivables late in Q4 2023 allowed the Company to accelerate certain capital expenditures to capitalize on benefits associated with early payment and possession. The accelerated capital expenditures resulted in a draw down of working capital, which STEP anticipates will return to more typical levels in the first quarter of 2024. Free Cash Flow on an annualized basis in 2023 was $82.8 million compared to $111.8 million in 2022. A considerable portion of Free Cash Flow was allocated to debt reduction, balanced with increased investment into equipment.

Net Debt was reduced to $87.8 million at the close of Q4 2023 from $89.8 million at close of Q3 2023 and is down nearly $60 million on a year-over-year basis. The debt reduction was accomplished while simultaneously investing $120.4 million into capital expenditures during the full year 2023. STEP has now reduced debt by nearly $230 million from peak levels in 2018.

