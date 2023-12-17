Step One Clothing Limited is an Australia-based direct-to-consumer online retailer company that offers organically grown and certified, manufactured innerwear. The Company offers a range of quality underwear that suits a range of body types. The Companyâs underwear offerings include Boxer Briefs, Trunks and Boxer Brief +Fly. Its product features include UltraGlyde panels and Elastic 3D pouch. Its Boxer Brief is suited for customers with thicker legs, with an additional 3cm leg length. Its Trunks is suited for customers with leaner legs and junior age category. It owns the designs for its innerwear and contracts the manufacture of its products in Asia for export to warehouses in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its subsidiaries include Step One Clothing Australia Pty Ltd, Step One Clothing UK Limited, Step One Clothing USA Inc. and Step One Production Pty Ltd.