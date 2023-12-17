Step One Clothing Limited provided revenue guidance for the first half of 2024. The company now expected its first half of 2024 financial results to fall within the following range: first half of 2024 revenue is expected to be between $44 million and $45 million, representing growth of 22% to 25% respectively above the prior corresponding period (pcp) (first half of 2023: $35.9 million).
December 17, 2023 at 04:24 pm EST
