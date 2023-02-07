Meet with Us: Stepan Oilfield Solutions to Visit the Middle East and Egypt in February and March

Feb. 7, 2023

Stepan Oilfield Solutions is excited to once again meet with oil and gas customers in the Middle East and Egypt. James Johnstone, our Technical Development Manager, and Alaa Hajj Hassan, Regional Manager - Oil & Gas for our local distributor partner Azelis, will be visiting the region over the next two months to host one-on-one meetings and attend two industry events.

Don't miss this great opportunity to meet with our experts to discuss your specific challenges. We can help design custom solutions for your particular applications and introduce you to our suite of specialty products, including our newest PETROSTEP® KB-2400 Series resins. Their water separation properties make them an ideal component in demulsifier blends for upstream, midstream and downstream applications in a wide range of crude oils and other liquid hydrocarbon/water emulsions.