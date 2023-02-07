Advanced search
Meet with Us: Stepan Oilfield Solutions to Visit the Middle East and Egypt in February and March

02/07/2023 | 02:09pm EST
Feb. 7, 2023

Stepan Oilfield Solutions is excited to once again meet with oil and gas customers in the Middle East and Egypt. James Johnstone, our Technical Development Manager, and Alaa Hajj Hassan, Regional Manager - Oil & Gas for our local distributor partner Azelis, will be visiting the region over the next two months to host one-on-one meetings and attend two industry events.

Don't miss this great opportunity to meet with our experts to discuss your specific challenges. We can help design custom solutions for your particular applications and introduce you to our suite of specialty products, including our newest PETROSTEP® KB-2400 Series resins. Their water separation properties make them an ideal component in demulsifier blends for upstream, midstream and downstream applications in a wide range of crude oils and other liquid hydrocarbon/water emulsions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 19:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 774 M - -
Net income 2022 149 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 2 512 M 2 512 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 439
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 112,99 $
Average target price 137,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott R. Behrens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
F. Quinn Stepan Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Joseph Whitney Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY6.13%2 512
SIKA AG23.09%45 228
ECOLAB INC.4.21%43 206
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION32.45%32 429
GIVAUDAN SA7.27%30 234
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.02%18 158