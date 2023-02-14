Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stepan Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCL   US8585861003

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-14 pm EST
109.80 USD   -1.14%
05:38pStepan : Achieves EcoVadis Gold Status and Places in Top 4 Percent of Chemical Products Manufacturers
PU
04:10aElderly brothers eke out life among ruins of Ukraine war
RE
02/07Meet With Us : Stepan Oilfield Solutions to Visit the Middle East and Egypt in February and March
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stepan : Achieves EcoVadis Gold Status and Places in Top 4 Percent of Chemical Products Manufacturers

02/14/2023 | 05:38pm EST
The EcoVadis platform provides business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies on ethical business practices, supply chain management, human and labor rights and environmental performance. Stepan has reported to EcoVadis since 2015 and has demonstrated year-over-year improvement as the company makes further strides on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Stepan participates in numerous other voluntary ESG frameworks as well. One example is our annual Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) assessment where Stepan recently received a B on the climate risk evaluation. CDP scores provide a snapshot of a company's awareness, disclosure and management processes, allowing participating companies to communicate on risks and opportunities as well as benchmark progress.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 22:37:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 774 M - -
Net income 2022 149 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 2 469 M 2 469 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 439
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 109,80 $
Average target price 137,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott R. Behrens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
F. Quinn Stepan Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Joseph Whitney Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY4.33%2 469
SIKA AG15.97%42 904
ECOLAB INC.1.60%42 123
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION23.72%31 623
GIVAUDAN SA1.59%28 831
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG11.34%17 699