Stepan : Achieves EcoVadis Gold Status and Places in Top 4 Percent of Chemical Products Manufacturers

The EcoVadis platform provides business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies on ethical business practices, supply chain management, human and labor rights and environmental performance. Stepan has reported to EcoVadis since 2015 and has demonstrated year-over-year improvement as the company makes further strides on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Stepan participates in numerous other voluntary ESG frameworks as well. One example is our annual Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) assessment where Stepan recently received a B on the climate risk evaluation. CDP scores provide a snapshot of a company's awareness, disclosure and management processes, allowing participating companies to communicate on risks and opportunities as well as benchmark progress.