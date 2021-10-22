Stepan : Agricultural Solutions at the Athens Area Sustainable Growers Field Day

October 20, 2021

Stepan Agricultural Solutions will be joining the University of Georgia Extension Athens-Clarke County, Barrow County and Oglethorpe County in their upcoming Athens Area Sustainable Growers Field Day this Saturday, October 23. The field day event gives home gardeners and local growers the opportunity to learn more about sustainable farming. Being a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, Stepan supports specific Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) for which we can have a significant positive impact, including those related to sustainable agriculture.

Attendees can visit Stepan's booth to learn more about ZONIX™, an OMRI-listed biofungicide that protects crops against harmful diseases including downy mildew, powdery mildew, pythium and phytophthora. Our Emory University Resilience and Sustainability Collaboratory (RSC) partners will also be attending to share about Emory RSC's mission and projects.

At Stepan Agricultural Solutions, we believe that science can help transform global agriculture by improving agricultural productivity, using energy and resources more efficiently, and reducing environmental impact. By caring for the seed and finding ways to improve the quality and yield of crops, we can stay ahead in the race between population growth and food supply.

We are committed to innovation and creative technical and service solutions that promote safe and sustainable agriculture, our customers' growth and dedication to farmers worldwide who face ever increasing challenges that demand new innovations.