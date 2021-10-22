Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stepan Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCL   US8585861003

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stepan : Agricultural Solutions at the Athens Area Sustainable Growers Field Day

10/22/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 20, 2021

Stepan Agricultural Solutions will be joining the University of Georgia Extension Athens-Clarke County, Barrow County and Oglethorpe County in their upcoming Athens Area Sustainable Growers Field Day this Saturday, October 23. The field day event gives home gardeners and local growers the opportunity to learn more about sustainable farming. Being a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, Stepan supports specific Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) for which we can have a significant positive impact, including those related to sustainable agriculture.

Attendees can visit Stepan's booth to learn more about ZONIX™, an OMRI-listed biofungicide that protects crops against harmful diseases including downy mildew, powdery mildew, pythium and phytophthora. Our Emory University Resilience and Sustainability Collaboratory (RSC) partners will also be attending to share about Emory RSC's mission and projects.

At Stepan Agricultural Solutions, we believe that science can help transform global agriculture by improving agricultural productivity, using energy and resources more efficiently, and reducing environmental impact. By caring for the seed and finding ways to improve the quality and yield of crops, we can stay ahead in the race between population growth and food supply.

We are committed to innovation and creative technical and service solutions that promote safe and sustainable agriculture, our customers' growth and dedication to farmers worldwide who face ever increasing challenges that demand new innovations.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 21:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEPAN COMPANY
05:24pSTEPAN : Agricultural Solutions at the Athens Area Sustainable Growers Field Day
PU
10/20Stepan Company to Seek Acquisitions
CI
10/20STEPAN : Posts Higher Q3 Earnings, Sales; Increases Dividend by 9.8%
MT
10/20STEPAN : Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
10/20STEPAN : Reports Third Quarter Results and Record Nine Month Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
10/20STEPAN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
10/20Tranche Update on Stepan Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 21, 2013.
CI
10/20Stepan Company announces an Equity Buyback for $150 million worth of its shares.
CI
10/20STEPAN CO. : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20STEPAN : Earnings Flash (SCL) STEPAN COMPANY Reports Q3 EPS $1.57, vs. Street Est of $1.39
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEPAN COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 293 M - -
Net income 2021 150 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 293
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 121,46 $
Average target price 147,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
F. Quinn Stepan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Behrens President & Chief Operating Officer
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Joseph Whitney Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY2.82%2 729
ECOLAB INC.2.75%63 597
SIKA AG29.49%48 362
GIVAUDAN SA15.15%43 185
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.111.60%41 626
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.433.79%30 781