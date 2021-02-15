Stepan : Announces Polyol Price Increase for North America effective April 1, 2021

Northfield, Illinois, February 15, 2021 - Effective April 1, 2021, or as contracts allow, Stepan Company will increase prices for all STEPANPOL® and TERATE® Rigid Polyester Polyols in North America by $0.07 per pound. The increase is necessary due to rising raw material and transportation costs.

Please contact your Stepan Company sales representative to learn more about the price increase.