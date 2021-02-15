Log in
STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
Stepan : Announces Polyol Price Increase for North America effective April 1, 2021

02/15/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Northfield, Illinois, February 15, 2021 - Effective April 1, 2021, or as contracts allow, Stepan Company will increase prices for all STEPANPOL® and TERATE® Rigid Polyester Polyols in North America by $0.07 per pound. The increase is necessary due to rising raw material and transportation costs.

Please contact your Stepan Company sales representative to learn more about the price increase.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 833 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 2 767 M 2 767 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 284
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 139,00 $
Last Close Price 123,18 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
F. Quinn Stepan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Behrens President & Chief Operating Officer
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
David B. Mattingly Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY3.24%2 767
ECOLAB INC.1.63%62 764
SIKA AG5.29%40 490
GIVAUDAN SA-2.01%37 799
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG4.92%23 487
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.1.23%19 707
