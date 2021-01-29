Stepan : Detergent Disinfectant Pump Spray Receives U.S. EPA Approval to Kill SARS-CoV-2, the Virus that Causes COVID-19, with a Contact Time of One Minute

January 27, 2021
As demand for biocidal hard surface disinfectants and wipes persists, Stepan Company continues to keep our customers top of mind and ensure we are well-positioned to support their needs.
As a key contributor to the cleaning and hygiene industry, we are pleased to announce the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) approval of six Stepan biocidal registrations as effective virucides against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when used on hard, non-porous surfaces. One of which-Stepan's Detergent Disinfectant Pump Spray-has been approved by the U.S. EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 with a contact time of one minute. The following registrations now carry on-label
SARS-CoV-2 claims:
