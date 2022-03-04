Stepan : Establishes North American Energy Program

"The North American Energy & Sustainability Council was created in response to Stepan's commitment to reducing global emissions," said Jennifer Solovan, NA Energy & Sustainability Leader. "The council includes manufacturing site representatives and supporting functional leads, and provides a forum for all members to engage and weigh in on sustainability topics and initiatives."

The North American Energy & Sustainability Council will continue to improve upon the foundation built in 2022. The Council has three main areas of focus including, assessments and surveys to identify future projects; improving data collection systems and project procedures; and strategic organizational communication to share best practices to further embed sustainability into Stepan culture.

Visit our Responsible Practices on our website to learn more about Stepan's commitment to sustainable business practices.