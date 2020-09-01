Log in
Stepan : Learn "How Registered Biocides Protect Your Assets, Your People and Your Reservoir" During the World Oil Frac Forum Webcast

09/01/2020

September 1, 2020

Without biocidal treatment, your upstream oil and gas recovery systems are at risk for microbial contamination, resulting in safety concerns and economic challenges. Join Lynn Yakoweshen, Global Business Manager for Stepan Oilfield Solutions, in the World Oil Hydraulic Fracturing Forum Webcast, 'How Registered Biocides Protect Your Assets, Your People and Your Reservoir,' 10 a.m. (CST) on Thursday, Sept. 17. In this webcast, Yakoweshen will present various approaches that show effective reduction in problematic microorganisms related to souring and corrosion, and how PETROCIDE Registered Biocides address these microbe-induced issues.

Laboratory tests show Stepan's PETROCIDE product line outperforms other benchmarked chemistries and demonstrates a commitment to meeting the rigorous scientific standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's registration process.

Located in Houston, Yakoweshen has been involved in oil and gas for nearly 20 years, transitioning from sales, to business development, to global business leader. She previously worked for companies in energy divisions at Canada Colors & Chemicals, PChem and Weatherford Engineered Chemistry. She joined Stepan Company seven years ago, forming Stepan Oilfield Solutions, a strategic team of chemists, engineers and sales professionals who develop innovative solutions and take them to market. Yakoweshen earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta, and Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University.

Partner with Stepan Oilfield Solutions and strengthen your approach to ensuring the long-term success of your well. Click here to register.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 16:24:08 UTC
