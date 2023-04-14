Stepan : Management Change - Form 8-K

8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 13, 2023

STEPAN COMPANY

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective as of June 30, 2023, Arthur W. Mergner, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, will retire from Stepan Company (the "Company") after more than 34 years of service to the Company.

Effective as of May 1, 2023, Robert Haire will succeed Mr. Mergner in the position of Executive Vice President, Supply Chain of the Company. Mr. Mergner will assist in the transition until his retirement. Mr. Haire brings over 28 years of industrial operational experience to the Company. Since 2016 he has served as Senior Vice President Operations, Performance Chemicals at Ingevity Corporation, which manufactures performance chemicals and performance materials for use in markets such as adhesives, agrochemicals, bioplastics, coatings, and others. He also previously held operational roles at FMC Corporation and Chemtura Corporation and served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Haire holds a BS in Chemical/Bioresource Engineering from Rutgers University and an MBA from Cornell University.



