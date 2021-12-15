Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stepan Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCL   US8585861003

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stepan : Meeting Market Demand for Sustainable Solutions in Oil Dispersion Formulations

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Article Published: December 16, 2021

AgroPages Magazine recently featured Stepan Agricultural Solutions and our sustainable solutions in oil dispersion (OD) formulations. We understand the needs of farmers and formulators by staying on the pulse of ever-changing market preferences. One such dynamic in Asia is the shift to using OD formulations.

Farmers and formulators alike prefer OD products because they:

1. Are safer than traditional emulsifiable concentrates (EC) and wettable powders (WP)
2. Have better actives stability than soluble concentrates (SC) for water-sensitive actives
3. Potentially provide adjuvancy properties and improve product efficacy
4. Potentially reduce drift, compared to other formulations, by drone or aerial application
5. Can be combined with solid and liquid actives to make a stable, synergistic formulation

Learn more about Stepan's robust portfolio that helps formulators address OD formulation concerns by reading the full article.

READ The ENGLISH VERSION

READ THE CHINESE VERSION

READ ON WECHAT

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEPAN COMPANY
12:39pSTEPAN : Meeting Market Demand for Sustainable Solutions in Oil Dispersion Formulations
PU
12/13STEPAN : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
12/13STEPAN CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balanc..
AQ
11/29STEPAN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/20STEPAN : Selects 2021 Community Outreach Grant Recipient
PU
11/19STEPAN : Personal Care Live and In-Person at NYSCC Suppliers' Day
PU
11/15STEPAN : Becomes Member of the Center for Chemical Process Safety
PU
11/09INSIDER SELL : Stepan
MT
11/04STEPAN CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
11/03Flowback Aids Case Study Unearths Hidden Benefits
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEPAN COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 297 M - -
Net income 2021 148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 2 684 M 2 684 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 293
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 119,74 $
Average target price 147,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
F. Quinn Stepan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Behrens President & Chief Operating Officer
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Joseph Whitney Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY0.01%2 684
ECOLAB INC.5.79%65 590
SIKA AG52.85%57 014
GIVAUDAN SA26.49%47 127
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.81.97%36 094
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG14.60%24 748