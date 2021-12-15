Stepan : Meeting Market Demand for Sustainable Solutions in Oil Dispersion Formulations

Article Published: December 16, 2021
AgroPages Magazine recently featured Stepan Agricultural Solutions and our sustainable solutions in oil dispersion (OD) formulations. We understand the needs of farmers and formulators by staying on the pulse of ever-changing market preferences. One such dynamic in Asia is the shift to using OD formulations.
Farmers and formulators alike prefer OD products because they:
1. Are safer than traditional emulsifiable concentrates (EC) and wettable powders (WP)
2. Have better actives stability than soluble concentrates (SC) for water-sensitive actives
3. Potentially provide adjuvancy properties and improve product efficacy
4. Potentially reduce drift, compared to other formulations, by drone or aerial application
5. Can be combined with solid and liquid actives to make a stable, synergistic formulation
