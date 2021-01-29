Stepan : Oilfield Solutions - Europe on World Oil TechTalk

January 29, 2021

Whether you are in Europe, the Middle East, Africa or Russia, the Stepan Oilfield Solutions team in Europe works diligently to solve challenges that are unique to the upstream market. Our dedicated team can help you protect your assets, save money and optimize your business.



Check out our World Oil TechTalk site to learn more about the Stepan Oilfield Solutions. Our article on biodegradable corrosion inhibitor intermediates for production highlights our PETROSTEP® Green CI product line that are compliant with the stringent North Sea regulations. Our Acidizing Tool Kit article focuses on our broad global product portfolio of anionic, cationic, nonionic and amphoteric surfactants that gives customers a flexible set of tools to adapt to the unique challenges of each well.

Be sure to bookmark our World Oil TechTalk page and check back often for updates.

