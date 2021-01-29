Log in
STEPAN COMPANY

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report
News 


Stepan : Oilfield Solutions - Europe on World Oil TechTalk

01/29/2021 | 04:10pm EST
January 29, 2021

Whether you are in Europe, the Middle East, Africa or Russia, the Stepan Oilfield Solutions team in Europe works diligently to solve challenges that are unique to the upstream market. Our dedicated team can help you protect your assets, save money and optimize your business.

Check out our World Oil TechTalk site to learn more about the Stepan Oilfield Solutions. Our article on biodegradable corrosion inhibitor intermediates for production highlights our PETROSTEP® Green CI product line that are compliant with the stringent North Sea regulations. Our Acidizing Tool Kit article focuses on our broad global product portfolio of anionic, cationic, nonionic and amphoteric surfactants that gives customers a flexible set of tools to adapt to the unique challenges of each well.

Be sure to bookmark our World Oil TechTalk page and check back often for updates.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 21:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 833 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 2 594 M 2 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 284
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 134,50 $
Last Close Price 115,48 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
F. Quinn Stepan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Behrens President & Chief Operating Officer
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Edward Joseph Wehmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY-0.65%2 594
ECOLAB INC.-2.43%60 257
SIKA AG2.11%39 389
GIVAUDAN SA-0.05%38 726
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-0.18%22 416
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-6.92%18 282
