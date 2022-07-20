Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stepan Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCL   US8585861003

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:33 2022-07-20 am EDT
102.62 USD   -0.39%
10:14aSTEPAN : Participates in The Net Zero Playbook
PU
06/30STEPAN : Launches European Supply Chain Sustainability Council
PU
06/27Stepan to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stepan : Participates in The Net Zero Playbook

07/20/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"R&D has an essential role to play if we are to achieve meaningful progress on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, but this has to be a collective effort," Keiper said. "There is an opportunity to have a greater impact on emission reduction and other sustainability imperatives if we work as a collective business ecosystem, in partnership with our suppliers and customers."

The Net Zero Playbook consists of three action groups (Commit, Plan and Do) that can be implemented by organizations regardless of where they stand in their journeys to reduce carbon emissions.

Stepan is committed to providing innovative solutions for our customers through our products that promote improved health and hygiene, agricultural productivity, energy conservation, and efficient resource use, while also continuing to build upon our sustainability goals to cultivate a cleaner and better future.

The Science Group is an international, science-led services and product development organization that consists of three divisions: R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies.

To access the Net Zero Playbook and to learn more about how R&D can help drive change in reducing carbon emissions, click here.

To learn about Stepan's sustainability efforts, including a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2016, read the 2021 Sustainability Report.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 14:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STEPAN COMPANY
10:14aSTEPAN : Participates in The Net Zero Playbook
PU
06/30STEPAN : Launches European Supply Chain Sustainability Council
PU
06/27Stepan to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022
PR
06/27Stepan Company Secures $450 Million Credit Facility
MT
06/27STEPAN CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obl..
AQ
06/27Stepan Company Executes $450 Million Credit Facility Agreement
PR
06/27Stepan Company Executes $450 Million Credit Facility Agreement
CI
05/27STEPAN COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16Stepan to present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/05STEPAN CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEPAN COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 659 M - -
Net income 2022 159 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 2 304 M 2 304 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 439
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 103,02 $
Average target price 147,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott R. Behrens President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
F. Quinn Stepan Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Joseph Whitney Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY-19.82%2 304
ECOLAB INC.-32.73%45 076
SIKA AG-39.58%36 466
GIVAUDAN SA-30.53%31 706
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-26.98%18 010
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-21.19%16 565