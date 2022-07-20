Stepan : Participates in The Net Zero Playbook

"R&D has an essential role to play if we are to achieve meaningful progress on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, but this has to be a collective effort," Keiper said. "There is an opportunity to have a greater impact on emission reduction and other sustainability imperatives if we work as a collective business ecosystem, in partnership with our suppliers and customers."

The Net Zero Playbook consists of three action groups (Commit, Plan and Do) that can be implemented by organizations regardless of where they stand in their journeys to reduce carbon emissions.

Stepan is committed to providing innovative solutions for our customers through our products that promote improved health and hygiene, agricultural productivity, energy conservation, and efficient resource use, while also continuing to build upon our sustainability goals to cultivate a cleaner and better future.

The Science Group is an international, science-led services and product development organization that consists of three divisions: R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies.

To access the Net Zero Playbook and to learn more about how R&D can help drive change in reducing carbon emissions, click here.

To learn about Stepan's sustainability efforts, including a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2016, read the 2021 Sustainability Report.