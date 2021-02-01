Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stepan Company    SCL

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stepan : Wins Henkel Sustainability Award 2020 for Laundry & Home Care

02/01/2021 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 29, 2021

Henkel has recognized Stepan Company as one of its top suppliers for industry-leading performance at the 14th Annual Henkel Awards. Stepan was a first-place winner for the Sustainability Award 2020 for our new vegan softening active.

Dr. Arndt Scheidgen, Global Head of Regulatory R&D Laundry & Home Care at Henkel, said of Stepan's new vegan softening active, 'This material is used in our new Vernel Naturals range. It is made from renewable European plant oils and therefore supports our sustainability target to reduce our ecological footprint.'

Stepan product development continues to focus on developing advantageous products with improved safety and environmental profiles that promote health and wellness by using energy and resources more efficiently and reducing environmental impact. This award is a testament of that.

'Stepan Company is proud and honored to have received the Henkel Sustainability Award 2020 for Laundry & Home Care. We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver innovative solutions that are sustainable and meet the needs of consumers around the world' said Jason Keiper, Stepan Company Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer.

Stepan's vision is to bring innovative chemical solutions for a cleaner, healthier, more energy-efficient world. We are dedicated to delivering products that help improve the lives of people through exceptional science and technology.

Click the link to read more about the award.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEPAN COMPANY
04:48aSTEPAN : Wins Henkel Sustainability Award 2020 for Laundry & Home Care
PU
01/29STEPAN : Announces Acquisition of Aromatic Polyester Polyol Business from INVIST..
PR
01/29STEPAN : Oilfield Solutions - Europe on World Oil TechTalk
PU
01/29STEPAN : Detergent Disinfectant Pump Spray Receives U.S. EPA Approval to Kill SA..
PU
01/27STEPAN CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
01/27STEPAN : Announces Appointment of New Director
PR
01/27STEPAN : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 18 20..
AQ
01/26STEPAN : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 18, 2..
PR
01/11STEPAN : Seaport Global Downgrades Stepan to Neutral From Buy
MT
2020STEPAN : Men Are Getting into The Anti-Ageing Game
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 833 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,02%
Capitalization 2 531 M 2 531 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 284
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart STEPAN COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Stepan Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPAN COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 134,50 $
Last Close Price 112,68 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
F. Quinn Stepan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Behrens President & Chief Operating Officer
Luis E. Rojo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jason Scott Keiper VP, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Edward Joseph Wehmer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEPAN COMPANY-5.56%2 531
ECOLAB INC.-5.48%58 376
SIKA AG0.25%38 612
GIVAUDAN SA-3.59%37 248
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-1.41%22 106
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-6.92%18 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ