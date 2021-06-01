Log in
    SCL   US8585861003

STEPAN COMPANY

(SCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stepan : Investor Presentation May 2021

06/01/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
WORKING TOGETHER FOR A SAFER, CLEANER WORLD

2021 Investor Presentation

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this presentation consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). These statements include statements about Stepan Company's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, Stepan Company's actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "should," "illustrative" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Stepan Company and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond Stepan Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among other factors, the risks, uncertainties and factors described in Stepan Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports, and include (but are not limited to) risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in production or accidents at manufacturing facilities; reduced demand due to customer product reformulations or new technologies; our inability to successfully develop or introduce new products; compliance with laws; our ability to make acquisitions of suitable candidates and successfully integrate acquisitions; global competition; volatility of raw material and energy costs and supply; disruptions in transportation or significant changes in transportation costs; downturns in certain industries and general economic downturns; international business risks, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, legal restrictions and taxes; unfavorable resolution of litigation against us; maintaining and protecting intellectual property rights; our ability to access capital markets; global political, military, security or other instability; costs related to expansion or other capital projects; interruption or breaches of information technology systems; our ability to retain our executive management and key personnel; and our debt covenants.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Stepan Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Stepan Company Overview

NYSE: SCL

$3B

~4X

AT STEPAN COMPANY, WE CONNECT

WITH THE WORLD THROUGH THE

MARKET CAP

versus 2009

INNOVATIVE CHEMISTRY WE CREATE.

Stepan Highlights:

$1.9 billion in net sales

2020 Net Sales by Segment

4%

Three reportable segments

24%

60% of annual net sales tied to non-cyclical markets

21 manufacturing sites with operations in 12 countries

72%

Strong balance sheet

53 consecutive years of dividend increases

Surfactants

Polymers

Specialty Products

3

Stepan Company

AT-A-GLANCE

SURFACTANTS

POLYMERS

SPECIALTY PRODUCTS

Compounds that reduce the surface tension

A leading manufacturer of polyester polyols,

Global producer of patented, science-

between two liquids, between a gas and a

specialty polyols (CASE) and phthalic anhydride

based nutritional oils used in the food,

liquid, or between a liquid and a solid.

(P.A.). Polyester Polyols are used in insulation

nutrition and pharmaceutical industries

End products consist of disinfectants,

and offer sustainability advantages and significant

detergents, fabric softeners, personal wash

energy savings

products, paints, and agricultural products

Net Sales ($ MM)

Operating Income ($ MM)

EBITDA Margin*

66

14

30%

452

68

20%

16.2%

169

Surfactants

Polymers

Specialty

1,352

Products

*Excludes Corporate Allocations;

EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP measure

(See appendix for GAAP reconciliation)

4

Superior Shareholder Returns

$275

5 Year CAGR

$400

10 Year CAGR

$350

$225

$300

$175

$250

$200

$125

$150

$75

$100

20%

15%

16%

$50

13%

11%

10%

$25

$0

$1,000

15 Year CAGR

$1,200

20 Year CAGR

$1,000

$800

$600

$800

$600

$400

$400

$200

$200

$0

$0

16%

8%

8%

13%

6%

8%

Stepan Co.

S&P 500 Russell 2000

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stepan Company published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 18:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
