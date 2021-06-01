Stepan : Investor Presentation May 2021

Certain information in this presentation consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). These statements include statements about Stepan Company's plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, trends, the amount and timing of future cash distributions, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, Stepan Company's actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," "should," "illustrative" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Stepan Company and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond Stepan Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among other factors, the risks, uncertainties and factors described in Stepan Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports, and include (but are not limited to) risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in production or accidents at manufacturing facilities; reduced demand due to customer product reformulations or new technologies; our inability to successfully develop or introduce new products; compliance with laws; our ability to make acquisitions of suitable candidates and successfully integrate acquisitions; global competition; volatility of raw material and energy costs and supply; disruptions in transportation or significant changes in transportation costs; downturns in certain industries and general economic downturns; international business risks, including currency exchange rate fluctuations, legal restrictions and taxes; unfavorable resolution of litigation against us; maintaining and protecting intellectual property rights; our ability to access capital markets; global political, military, security or other instability; costs related to expansion or other capital projects; interruption or breaches of information technology systems; our ability to retain our executive management and key personnel; and our debt covenants.
These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Stepan Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Stepan Company Overview
NYSE: SCL
$3B
~4X
AT STEPAN COMPANY, WE CONNECT
WITH THE WORLD THROUGH THE
MARKET CAP
versus 2009
INNOVATIVE CHEMISTRY WE CREATE.
Stepan Highlights:
$1.9 billion in net sales
2020 Net Sales by Segment
4%
Three reportable segments
24%
60% of annual net sales tied to non-cyclical markets
21 manufacturing sites with operations in 12 countries
72%
Strong balance sheet
53 consecutive years of dividend increases
Surfactants
Polymers
Specialty Products
Stepan Company
AT-A-GLANCE
SURFACTANTS
POLYMERS
SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
Compounds that reduce the surface tension
A leading manufacturer of polyester polyols,
Global producer of patented, science-
between two liquids, between a gas and a
specialty polyols (CASE) and phthalic anhydride
based nutritional oils used in the food,
liquid, or between a liquid and a solid.
(P.A.). Polyester Polyols are used in insulation
nutrition and pharmaceutical industries
End products consist of disinfectants,
and offer sustainability advantages and significant
detergents, fabric softeners, personal wash
energy savings
products, paints, and agricultural products
Net Sales ($ MM)
Operating Income ($ MM)
EBITDA Margin*
66
14
30%
452
68
20%
16.2%
169
Surfactants
Polymers
Specialty
1,352
Products
*Excludes Corporate Allocations;
EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP measure
(See appendix for GAAP reconciliation)
Superior Shareholder Returns
$275
5 Year CAGR
$400
10 Year CAGR
$350
$225
$300
$175
$250
$200
$125
$150
$75
$100
20%
15%
16%
$50
13%
11%
10%
$25
$0
$1,000
15 Year CAGR
$1,200
20 Year CAGR
$1,000
$800
$600
$800
$600
$400
$400
$200
$200
$0
$0
16%
8%
8%
13%
6%
8%
⚫ Stepan Co.
⚫ S&P 500 ⚫Russell 2000
