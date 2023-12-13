Steppe Cement Ltd - Malaysia-based Kazakhstan-focused cement producer - Says new tax legislation in Malaysia, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan means its corporate structure is inefficient for making shareholder returns. Says it is therefore reviewing other ways to distribute value to shareholders. Notes that it said it would pay a dividend between 2 pence and 3p in July last year.
Current stock price: 23.00 pence each
12-month change: down 46%
