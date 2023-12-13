Steppe Cement Ltd is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of cement. The Company's cement production facilities consist of two dry kilns and four mothballed wet kilns. Its cement manufacturing facility is located at Aktau Village, which is approximately 40 kilometers north of the city of Karaganda and 180 kilometers to the south of Kazakhstan's capital city, Nur-Sultan. The Company's subsidiaries include Steppe Cement (M) Sdn. Bhd., which is engaged in the investment holding, and Mechanical & Electrical Consulting Services Ltd., which is engaged in the provision of consultancy services.

