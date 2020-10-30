Steppe Cement : Declaration of Interim Dividend

29 October 2020
Steppe Cement Ltd
Declaration of Interim Dividend
Steppe Cement Ltd ("Steppe Cement") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has resolved that the Company will pay an interim dividend as follows:
|
Dividend amount per
|
1 pence
|
Ordinary Share
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
5 November 2020
|
Record Date
|
6 November 2020
|
Payment Date
|
20 November 2020
|
Availability of any Scrip or
|
Not Applicable
|
DRIP options
|
For further enquiries and information, please contact:
Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited.
Nominated Adviser: Contact Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson at +61 8 9480 2500.
Broker: Contact Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800
Disclaimer
Steppe Cement Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 05:54:00 UTC