Steppe Cement : Declaration of Interim Dividend

29 October 2020

Steppe Cement Ltd

Declaration of Interim Dividend

Steppe Cement Ltd ("Steppe Cement") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has resolved that the Company will pay an interim dividend as follows:

Dividend amount per 1 pence Ordinary Share Ex-Dividend Date 5 November 2020 Record Date 6 November 2020 Payment Date 20 November 2020 Availability of any Scrip or Not Applicable DRIP options

For further enquiries and information, please contact:

Contact number Website link/email Computershare UK +44 (0)370 707 1309 https://www-uk.computershare.com/investor/ Steppe Cement +603 2166 0361 ir@steppecement.com

Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited.

Nominated Adviser: Contact Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson at +61 8 9480 2500.

Broker: Contact Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800