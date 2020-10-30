Log in
STEPPE CEMENT LTD.

(STCM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/29 12:35:03 pm
26 GBX   +1.96%
01:55aSTEPPE CEMENT : Declaration of Interim Dividend
PU
10/09STEPPE CEMENT : Market Update for the Third Quarter ended 30 September 2020
PU
10/01STEPPE CEMENT : Appointment of Alternate Directors
PU
Steppe Cement : Declaration of Interim Dividend

10/30/2020 | 01:55am EDT

29 October 2020

Steppe Cement Ltd

Declaration of Interim Dividend

Steppe Cement Ltd ("Steppe Cement") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has resolved that the Company will pay an interim dividend as follows:

Dividend amount per

1 pence

Ordinary Share

Ex-Dividend Date

5 November 2020

Record Date

6 November 2020

Payment Date

20 November 2020

Availability of any Scrip or

Not Applicable

DRIP options

For further enquiries and information, please contact:

Contact number

Website link/email

Computershare UK

+44 (0)370 707 1309

https://www-uk.computershare.com/investor/

Steppe Cement

+603 2166 0361

ir@steppecement.com

Steppe Cement's AIM nominated adviser and broker is RFC Ambrian Limited.

Nominated Adviser: Contact Stephen Allen or Andrew Thomson at +61 8 9480 2500.

Broker: Contact Charlie Cryer at +44 20 3440 6800

Steppe Cement Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,3 M - -
Net income 2020 5,57 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,57 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 7,57%
Capitalization 73,6 M 73,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 46,9%
Technical analysis trends STEPPE CEMENT LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,52 $
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Javier del Ser Perez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xavier Marcel Hervé Blutel-Guilloud de Courbeville Chairman
Kuan Boon San Finance Director
Rupert C. Wood Independent Non-Executive Director
Veronica Kuznetsova Chief-Legal Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEPPE CEMENT LTD.-28.77%73
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-13.73%39 061
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-27.95%26 102
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC25.58%10 969
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.90%10 387
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.42%9 190
