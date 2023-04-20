Steppe Gold : Audited annual financial results of 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT March 31, 2023 Edmonton, Alberta

To the Shareholders of Steppe Gold Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Steppe Gold Ltd. (the Company), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

Valuation of inventories and cost of sales

We refer to financial statement summary of significant accounting policies on inventories, cost of sales and related disclosure in Note 5.