Steppe Gold : Audited annual financial results of 2022
04/20/2023 | 12:24am EDT
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
March 31, 2023
Edmonton, Alberta
To the Shareholders of Steppe Gold Ltd.
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Steppe Gold Ltd. (the Company), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
Valuation of inventories and cost of sales
We refer to financial statement summary of significant accounting policies on inventories, cost of sales and related disclosure in Note 5.
(continues)
Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders of Steppe Gold Ltd. (continued)
At the balance sheet date, the value of inventory amounted to $24,165,000, representing 33% of total assets and 136% of total equity. Inventories and cost of sales were considered as a key audit matter due to the size of the balance and because inventory valuation involves management judgment which directly impacts cost of sales. According to the financial statements' accounting principles inventories are measured at the lower of production cost and net realizable value based on estimated metal content, with net realizable value approximated as the prevailing and long-term metal prices less estimated future production costs to convert inventories into saleable form and estimated costs to sell. The Company has specific procedures for identifying risk for obsolescence and measuring inventories at the lower of cost or net realizable value.
To address the risk for material misstatement on inventories, our audit procedures included, amongst other procedures:
Assessing the compliance of Company's accounting policies over inventory with applicable accounting standards.
Assessing the inventory valuation processes and practices.
Evaluating the analyses and calculations made by management with respect the remaining estimated costs to produce finished goods and evaluate the possibility of impairment.
We assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures related to inventories and cost of sales.
Valuation of streaming arrangement
We refer to financial statement summary of significant accounting policies on streaming arrangement and related disclosure in Note 10.
At the balance sheet date, the value of streaming arrangement amounted to $27,820, representing 50% of total liabilities and 157% of total equity. Streaming arrangement was considered as a key audit matter due to the size of the balance and because the related valuation involves management judgment. According to the financial statements' accounting principles streaming arrangement has been determined the obligation is a derivative liability to be carried at fair value through profit and loss. The fair value of the stream arrangement has been valued using a discounted cash flow approach with consideration for the contractual terms of the related agreement and using input assumptions including mine production plans, expected production taking into consideration technical feasibility reports, expected forward prices of gold and silver using the COMEX forward contract price and discount rate related to the risk of the forecasted cash flows. The income approach valuation was prepared by an independent valuation specialist and the life of mine production schedule and expectations including expansion plans are based on the information compiled by qualified persons.
To address the risk for material misstatement on the streaming arrangement, our audit procedures included, amongst other procedures:
Developing an independent point estimate of the fair value of the streaming arrangement, which included assessment of the independently prepared valuation report, the input variables and assumptions utilized.
Evaluation of the management's experts' competence, capabilities and objectivity in developing the valuation report.
Evaluate the work of managements experts in assessing the life of the mine and reserve estimates which were utilized in developing the valuation report.
We assessed the adequacy of the Company's disclosures related to the streaming arrangement.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, which includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.
(continues)
Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders of Steppe Gold Ltd. (continued)
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
(continues)
Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders of Steppe Gold Ltd. (continued)
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Justin Rousseau.