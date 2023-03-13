Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Steppe Gold Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGO   CA85913R2063

STEPPE GOLD LTD.

(STGO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:01:13 2023-03-13 pm EDT
1.040 CAD   +0.97%
03:16pSteppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project
GL
03:16pSteppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project
GL
03/07Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project

03/13/2023 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (“Steppe Gold” or the “Company”) today announces the filing of a technical report (the “Technical Report”) regarding its 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project located in Mongolia.

The Technical Report titled “Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO) 2022 Mineral Resources & Reserves Report (NI 43-101)” has been prepared by Xenith Consulting Pty Ltd and GeoRes. The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.steppegold.com.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia’s premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur‐Ochir, CEO and President

Shangri‐La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward‐looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements.


All news about STEPPE GOLD LTD.
03:16pSteppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project
GL
03:16pSteppe Gold Files Technical Report for ATO Gold Project
GL
03/07Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precio..
AQ
03/07Steppe Gold Ltd. - Anacortes Mining Corp to be Acquired by Steppe Gold Ltd to Create a ..
AQ
03/07Steppe Gold to acquire Anacortes Mining to create leading junior gold producer
AQ
03/06Steppe Gold Agrees to Buy Anacortes Mining
MT
03/06Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX:STGO) entered into a letter of intent to acq..
CI
02/24Steppe Gold says new life-of-mine plan for ATO will add value as it announces dual Hong..
AQ
02/23Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong
AQ
02/22Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 68,6 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net income 2022 4,53 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,7 M 54,5 M 54,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart STEPPE GOLD LTD.
Duration : Period :
Steppe Gold Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPPE GOLD LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,03 CAD
Average target price 2,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bataa Tumur-Ochir President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy South Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Gaden Western Wood Executive Chairman
Gregory Wood Vice President-Operations
Patrick Michaels Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPPE GOLD LTD.-8.04%54
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.85%8 028
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-3.37%7 561
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-15.43%5 855
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-20.18%652
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.16.16%535