Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: STGO Q1 2023 Report
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Acquisition of Anacortes closed in June
- Updated ATO technical report shows expected gross revenue for ATO of $2.2B
- Funding secured for the Phase 2 Expansion
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.
Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176477