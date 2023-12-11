Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).
Key Takeaways:
- Technical report shows expected gross revenues for ATOof $2.2B
- Phase 2 Expansion funding is secured with $9.6M drawn in October
- ATO expected to generate over 100,000ox of gold annually
