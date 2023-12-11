Steppe Gold Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in precious metals and minerals exploration sector. Its project includes Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) gold and silver project, Mungu Project, Uudam Khundii UK Project, and Tres Cruces Project. The ATO Project is located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum of Dornod province in eastern Mongolia and is comprised of one mining license covering an area of 5492 hectares. The Mungu gold and silver discovery is located northeast of the ATO Project. It is a structurally controlled epithermal gold-silver system with localized bonanza grades. The Uudam Khundii property is comprised of one exploration license covering 14,397 hectares. The project area is located 800 km south-west of Ulaanbaatar. The property is located between and adjoining the Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits explored by Erdene Resource Development Corporation. It also owns an interest in the Tres Cruces Gold Project located in Northern Peru.

Sector Gold