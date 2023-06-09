Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StepStone Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STEP   US85914M1071

STEPSTONE GROUP INC.

(STEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
25.16 USD   +0.36%
05:53aGerman media group Axel Springer eyes AI acquisitions
RE
06/06Transcript : StepStone Group Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
06/06Insider Buy: StepStone Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German media group Axel Springer eyes AI acquisitions

06/09/2023 | 05:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German media giant Axel Springer will establish a dedicated mergers-and-acquisitions team to look at firms specialising in artificial intelligence, CEO Matthias Doepfner said in an internal podcast to employees obtained by Reuters.

The M&A competence centre "needs to entirely focus on acquisitions - early-stage acquisitions or later-stage acquisitions in AI companies - that can be, for various reasons, important or attractive for Axel Springer," Doepfner said.

"Perhaps we make five picks and five times it doesn't work," Doepfner said of potential takeovers. But the strategy could also turn up Axel Springer's next StepStone, he added.

If the market environment improves, Axel Springer aims to go public with StepStone, a popular online jobs portal, this year.

Doepfner said he is particularly interested in AI technology that seeks to disrupt Axel Springer's business models of advertising, e-commerce and journalism.

Like StepStone, AI is a challenger to the company's traditional newspaper business, he said.

"If somebody wants to kill journalism, OK, let us understand how and why, and let us journalists do it ourselves."

The company, whose German newspaper titles include mass-circulation tabloid Bild, recently set its sights on the U.S. market with the acquisition of political news outlet Politico.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2023
All news about STEPSTONE GROUP INC.
05:53aGerman media group Axel Springer eyes AI acquisitions
RE
06/06Transcript : StepStone Group Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
06/06Insider Buy: StepStone Group
MT
06/01Insider Buy: Stepstone Group
MT
05/31StepStone Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conferen..
AQ
05/30Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target on StepStone to $26 From $28, Maintains Equal-Weight R..
MT
05/30StepStone Real Estate Named Consultancy of the Year By IPE Real Estate for Second Conse..
AQ
05/25Evercore ISI Adjusts StepStone Price Target to $26 From $29, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
05/25Barclays Adjusts Price Target on StepStone Group to $25 From $26, Maintains Equalweight..
MT
05/24Latam 'property tech' startup La Haus to build up digital infrastructure
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEPSTONE GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 653 M - -
Net income 2024 - - -
Net cash 2024 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -
Yield 2024 3,79%
Capitalization 1 581 M 1 581 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
EV / Sales 2025 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart STEPSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
StepStone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEPSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,16 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
Managers and Directors
Scott William Hart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Ment Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Johnny D. Randel Chief Financial Officer
David Park Chief Accounting Officer, La Jolla & Partner
Monte M. Brem Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-0.08%1 581
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC6.26%7 977
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY1.70%7 904
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.30.52%2 219
AMP LIMITED-15.21%2 132
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-5.00%1 824
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer