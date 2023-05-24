Advanced search
    STEP   US85914M1071

STEPSTONE GROUP INC.

(STEP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
21.89 USD   -1.75%
05:20pLatam 'property tech' startup La Haus to build up digital infrastructure
RE
04:39pStepStone Group's Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Decrease
MT
04:24pStepstone Group Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Latam 'property tech' startup La Haus to build up digital infrastructure

05/24/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Riding off its latest funding round, Latin American "property tech" startup La Haus is looking to strengthen its digital muscle and improve its online infrastructure for home buyers, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company, founded in Colombia but now focused mainly on Mexico's real estate sector, is a marketplace for new developments. The firm raised $62 million last year in a previously unannounced Series C funding round, said Chief Executive Jeronimo Uribe.

Investors included Kaszek Ventures, NFX, Acrew Capital, StepStone Group Inc, Bezos Expeditions and Next Play Capital, added Uribe. Several backers, such as Kaszek, are repeat funders.

The funds have gone toward ramping up digitalization for home purchases through the platform, said Uribe.

Home buying in countries like Mexico and Colombia can be difficult, with sales dragging on as paperwork and red tape tangle the process.

"It's hard to know who you're buying from, what the property's legal history is; if it's clean," Uribe said, referring to details his company's products aim to confirm.

In both countries, irregular constructions are also common.

The firm is increasingly moving to offer more "verified" options on its site, though it also advertises other developments for comparison, said Uribe.

In recent months, the startup market has grown bumpy in the region, with some firms opting instead to finance growth with debt, and others forced to forego additional funding rounds.

"It's a difficult environment," Uribe said. "We're fortunate to have a runway a few years out, so we're able to focus completely on building value for our users."

Uribe added he expects the company to turn a profit within the next 24 months.

Uribe did not rule out future financing rounds, or even possible public listing, but said La Haus was focused on "owning its own destiny, without depending on" external funds. (Reporting by Kylie Madry in Mexico City Editing by David Alire Garcia and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 617 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 1 400 M 1 400 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 920
Free-Float 77,6%
Technical analysis trends STEPSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,28 $
Average target price 28,83 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott William Hart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason P. Ment Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Johnny D. Randel Chief Financial Officer
Monte M. Brem Executive Chairman
Jose A. Fernandez Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-13.07%1 400
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC4.06%7 732
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-0.74%7 714
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.24.26%2 113
AMP LIMITED-17.87%2 069
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-7.23%1 787
