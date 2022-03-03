Stereotaxis : Reports 2021 Full Year Financial Results - Form 8-K

Stereotaxis Reports 2021 Full Year Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, Mar. 3, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"In 2021 we delivered significant revenue growth, drove a resurgence in adoption of robotics, advanced a broad wave of transformational innovations, and maintained financial discipline," said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO.

"Renewed global adoption of robotic systems drove revenue growth of 32% for the year. We sold seven systems during 2021, the majority to hospitals establishing new robotic programs. We begin 2022 with purchase orders for four robotic systems and an expectation of multiple additional near-term orders that should drive revenue growth for this year. However, replacement activity remains below normalized levels with multiple opportunities delayed predominantly due to hospital construction supply chain and labor issues."

"Stereotaxis is methodically advancing a robust innovation pipeline including a novel accessible robot, proprietary ablation catheters, vascular navigation devices, and an operating room connectivity solution. We expect regulatory submissions and initial commercial launches for all these within the next year and a half. Collectively, they serve as the foundational product ecosystem for a preeminent medical robotics company which can broadly transform endovascular interventions."

"Concurrent with our commercial and technological progress, we are enhancing our infrastructure and team. We established a new headquarters and manufacturing facility that will support many years of growth. This progress is made while remaining prudent with shareholder capital. Stereotaxis starts the year with $40 million in cash and a modest controlled operating loss as we invest in innovation and growth."

2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $8.2 million, representing growth of 21% from $6.8 million in the prior year fourth quarter. System revenue was $2.3 million with recurring revenue of $5.7 million, compared to $0.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, in the prior year fourth quarter. Revenue for the full year 2021 totaled $35.0 million with growth of 32% from $26.6 million in 2020. System revenue of $11.2 million increased from $3.6 million in the prior year reflecting increasing adoption of our Genesis RMN systems. Recurring revenue of $22.9 million increased 4% from the prior year reflecting a partial recovery of procedure volumes.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 were approximately 72% and 66% of revenue, respectively. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $9.3 million. Excluding $2.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense, adjusted operating expenses in the current quarter were $6.7 million, compared to the prior year adjusted operating expenses of $5.7 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the full year 2021 were $26.9 million, up from $22.6 million in the prior year.

Operating loss and net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 were both approximately ($3.4) million, compared to ($1.2) million for both in the previous year. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss for the quarter, excluding non-cash stock compensation expense, were ($0.8) million, compared to ($0.4) million for both in the previous year. For the full year 2021, adjusted operating loss of ($3.6) million and adjusted net loss of ($1.4) million compared to ($3.6) million and ($3.5) million, respectively, in the prior year. Net loss in the current year reflects a favorable $2.2 million adjustment for the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Loan. Negative free cash flow for the full year 2021 was ($4.3) million, compared to ($3.6) million for the full year 2020.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At December 31, 2021, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $40.1 million and no debt.

Forward Looking Expectations

Stereotaxis anticipates revenue growth for the year driven by continued commercial adoption of the Genesis RMN system and stable recurring revenue. System revenue for the year will be primarily recognized in the second half of the year based on current customer schedules. Stereotaxis expects to modestly grow operating expenses with continued investment in key growth drivers, while maintaining a robust balance sheet that allows it to reach profitability without the need for additional financings. Stereotaxis is methodically establishing the product ecosystems that allow for significant future growth in electrophysiology and the broader field of endovascular surgery.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Company Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly R. Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com

STEREOTAXIS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Systems $ 2,337,624 $ 660,510 $ 11,167,676 $ 3,626,284 Disposables, service and accessories 5,656,276 5,917,716 22,867,066 22,017,631 Sublease 246,530 246,530 986,120 986,120 Total revenue 8,240,430 6,824,756 35,020,862 26,630,035 Cost of revenue: Systems 1,326,595 461,440 7,526,575 3,715,416 Disposables, service and accessories 718,077 894,625 3,276,491 2,962,710 Sublease 246,530 246,530 986,120 986,120 Total cost of revenue 2,291,202 1,602,595 11,789,186 7,664,246 Gross margin 5,949,228 5,222,161 23,231,676 18,965,789 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,614,645 2,098,161 10,198,553 8,136,914 Sales and marketing 3,045,968 2,898,472 11,948,068 11,178,325 General and administrative 3,638,398 1,402,138 13,973,498 6,364,365 Total operating expenses 9,299,011 6,398,771 36,120,119 25,679,604 Operating loss (3,349,783 ) (1,176,610 ) (12,888,443 ) (6,713,815 ) Interest (expense) income, net (4,486 ) (4,240 ) (10,071 ) 67,356 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - 2,182,891 - Net loss $ (3,354,269 ) $ (1,180,850 ) $ (10,715,623 ) $ (6,646,459 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (338,565 ) (340,471 ) (1,345,031 ) (1,369,421 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,692,834 ) $ (1,521,321 ) $ (12,060,654 ) $ (8,015,880 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 75,801,866 74,954,091 75,558,233 72,746,268 Diluted 75,801,866 74,954,091 75,558,233 72,746,268

STEREOTAXIS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS