STERICYCLE

STERICYCLE

(SRCL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Stericycle to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Virtual Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in March

02/15/2021 | 03:30pm EST
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Virtual Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 2, 2021, with Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Ritu Narula, Vice President & Treasurer, hosting investor calls.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stericycle Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012

About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment.  Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.  For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 672 M - -
Net income 2020 -74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 886 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -120x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 354 M 6 354 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STERICYCLE
Duration : Period :
Stericycle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERICYCLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 74,38 $
Last Close Price 69,40 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cindy Jayne Miller President, CEO, COO & Director
Janet H. Zelenka EVP, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Robert S. Murley Independent Chairman
Michael Weisman Chief Ethics & Compliance Office & Executive VP
Michael S. Zafirovski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STERICYCLE0.10%6 354
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-3.13%26 114
SUEZ SA5.18%12 926
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.04%8 334
PENNON GROUP PLC-1.89%5 444
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-0.43%3 735
