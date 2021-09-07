Log in
MedDrop™ Solution: Sustainability Product of the Year

09/07/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
MedDrop™, Stericycle's medication collection program, has been recognized as a 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). MedDrop medication collection kiosks provide a safe, secure and convenient way for consumers to dispose of unneeded medication and reduce the impact of pharmaceuticals on the environment.

The BIG Sustainability Awards honor businesses of all sizes that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice. For this award, products and programs were scored by a volunteer panel of business experts and leaders based on the sustainability goal or mission of the product, as well as the challenge or problem the product seeks to improve or solve. They were also evaluated based on uniqueness of approach and progress towards a sustainability goal in the last 12 months.

'We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year for our MedDrop solution,' said Cindy J. Miller, Stericycle's president and chief executive officer. 'Receiving this award affirms our commitment to sustainability and the positive impact our solutions have in shaping a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, every day.'

Our MedDrop medication collection kiosks also help combat the opioid epidemic, providing a safe, anonymous way to dispose of unused or expired medication. Since its launch in 2016, the MedDrop solution has safely disposed of over 5 million pounds of consumer medications that could otherwise have been diverted, abused or contaminated community water supplies. MedDrop is part of our Safe Community Solutions, which offer a variety of disposal options.

'We are proud to reward and recognize Stericycle for their sustainability efforts,' said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer at Business Intelligence Group. 'It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!'

This is the second time Stericycle has been honored by BIG. The first time was in 2020 when Stericycle was named an Enterprise Company of the Year for our efforts to safely and responsibly dispose of COVID-19 related medical waste. This award also comes days after our recent honor as a 2021 Watch List Company by Training Industry in the Employee Health, Safety and Wellness category for our training and compliance solutions portfolio, Steri-Safe®.

For more details on how Stericycle's innovative products and services protect both the environment and our customers' health and well-being, visit Our Stories and subscribe to our newsletter below.

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
