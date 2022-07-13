Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stericycle, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRCL   US8589121081

STERICYCLE, INC.

(SRCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:50 2022-07-13 am EDT
43.02 USD   -1.44%
11:14aSAFETY DATA SHEETS : A Guide for Employers and Employees
PU
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrial Tech, REIT, Software and IT Services Sectors
MT
06/01STERICYCLE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safety Data Sheets: A Guide for Employers and Employees

07/13/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 12, 2022

OSHA Safety Data Sheets: A Guide for Employers and Employees

Healthcare providers work tirelessly to safeguard the health and safety of their patients and the communities around them. However, threats to healthcare workers' own safety could impede their ability to provide the best care possible to patients. A safer healthcare workplace could improve not only healthcare worker well-being, but staff productivity and even patient outcomes.

Communication and education are critical aspects of a safety-based culture in healthcare settings, especially when employees manage hazardous chemicals. To ensure healthcare organizations maintain the safest work environments possible, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) established the Hazard Communication Standard, which requires all employers to communicate hazardous chemical information to their employees with the help of Safety Data Sheets (SDSs).

Stericycle has answered some frequently asked questions about SDSs to help healthcare employers and providers create a safer and more productive workplace for all.

Safety Data Sheet Basics What Is a Safety Data Sheet (SDS)?

A Safety Data Sheet, previously known as a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS), communicates comprehensive information about a single hazardous chemical. The contents include its properties along with physical, health, and environmental hazards. An SDS also outlines any protective measures or safety precautions that employees should follow when handling, storing, or transporting the chemical. In addition, they contain important first aid information in case of an accidental exposure to the hazardous chemical.

According to OSHA's Hazard Communication Standard, a chemical manufacturer or importer must provide SDSs to the distributer or employer prior to or at the time of shipment of the hazardous chemical. In turn, leaders must ensure their employees can quickly access the most up-to-date SDSs for materials used and stored in their workplace.

OSHA requires that employers maintain copies of SDSs for each chemical in the workplace classified as hazardous. Although some hazardous chemicals, such as household cleaning products, do not require the employer to maintain an SDS if used for the same purpose, duration, and frequency as a consumer. Cosmetics are also exempt from the Hazard Communication Standard requirements if they are intended for personal consumption by employees while in the workplace.

What Is the OSHA Hazardous Communication Standard?

OSHA's Hazardous Communication Standard (HCS), commonly referred to as "HazCom," is a regulation designed to help organizations that use hazardous chemicals keep their staff safe through effective communication and protective measures. Essential requirements of the HCS for employers include:

  1. Maintaining a master list of hazardous chemicals on-site
  2. Creating a written hazard communication program
  3. Properly labeling hazardous chemicals
  4. Making Safety Data Sheets readily accessible to employees
  5. Providing comprehensive staff training

Organizations that follow these five steps are properly positioned to maintain safe work environments and remain compliant with federal requirements.

For Employers What Are an Employer's Safety Data Sheet Responsibilities?

The HCS requires employers to keep an updated Safety Data Sheet for every hazardous chemical used or stored in the facility, regardless of the frequency or amount of chemical used. Administrators can request additional copies of SDSs from chemical manufacturers at any time.

Employers shall ensure that SDSs are readily accessible during each work shift to employees when they are in their work area(s). Leaders can keep these documents in a binder or store them electronically. However, if an organization chooses to store SDSs electronically, it must have another electronic or physical backup available in case of a power outage or other emergency. In addition, if the SDSs are stored electronically then employees must be able to access them immediately without any barriers.

Do Employers Have to Keep All SDSs They Receive? Can Old SDSs Be Discarded?

Employers need to maintain an updated SDS for hazardous chemicals used or stored in the workplace and can discard SDSs for any hazardous chemical no longer at the facility. However, a record of hazardous chemicals no longer in use does need to be maintained for 30 years and keeping the SDSs is one way to meet that requirement.

Leaders should regularly check with chemical manufacturers to ensure they have the most up-to-date SDSs. Suppliers are required to update SDSs within three months of any new changes to a chemical.

How Can Employers Ensure Compliance with OSHA's SDS Requirements?

To maintain compliance with federal safety standards, organizations must first identify all hazardous chemicals stored and used on-site. This may involve conducting a room-by-room inventory and listing all the chemicals present.

Once an organization has a detailed list of hazardous chemicals, administrators should confirm that the required SDSs are available and accessible to all staff members. Organizations may want to designate a specific person(s) responsible for obtaining and maintaining SDSs. This person could also be responsible for communicating SDS updates and other new information to staff.

For Employees: When Should Employees Use SDSs?

Employees should consult SDSs prior to using a hazardous chemical, especially if using a chemical for the first time. In healthcare settings, providers should review SDSs before working in a lab, using anesthesia and some disinfectants, and other situations that involve hazardous chemicals.

How Should Employees Read and Interpret SDSs?

An SDS is divided into 16 sections and, if written correctly, should be simple and easy-to-read. The first three sections describe the chemical's basic properties, uses, and hazards. Sections 4-8 describe how to respond to certain situations involving the chemical, such as a fire, spills, or staff exposure. The other sections of the SDS outline other chemical properties, environmental risks, chemical storage and transportation guidance, and more. Employees should carefully read all sections in an SDS before chemical use.

Are Employees Required to Undergo Chemical Safety Training?

Yes, OSHA's HCS requires employees who work with hazardous chemicals to undergo comprehensive chemical safety training before interacting with the material to learn how to protect themselves and others.

Chemical safety training should extend beyond what is outlined in the SDS. Proper education describes the dangers associated with the chemicals in the work area, what can be done to minimize risk, how to respond to a spill, and how this work relates to the Hazard Communication Standard as a whole. Employees should have the opportunity to ask clarifying questions and even work with the chemical under supervision.

Proper SDS maintenance and training not only ensures compliance with OSHA regulations but creates a safer healthcare workplace that protects the well-being of employees, patients, and communities. Learn more about how Stericycle can help your organization navigate OSHA standards.

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STERICYCLE, INC.
11:14aSAFETY DATA SHEETS : A Guide for Employers and Employees
PU
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcar..
MT
06/01STERICYCLE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01Declaration of Voting Results by Stericycle, Inc
CI
06/01Declaration of Voting Results by Stericycle, Inc
CI
05/16Stericycle to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference in June
AQ
05/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Futures -2-
DJ
05/12Stericycle Commits $100,000 to the Arbor Day Foundation to Replant Trees and Help Make ..
PR
05/12Berenberg Bank Downgrades Stericycle to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $46 From..
MT
05/06Stericycle to Participate in Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in June
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STERICYCLE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 706 M - -
Net income 2022 55,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 020 M 4 020 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 775
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart STERICYCLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stericycle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERICYCLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 43,65 $
Average target price 67,20 $
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cindy Jayne Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Janet H. Zelenka EVP, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Robert S. Murley Independent Chairman
Michael S. Weisman Chief Ethics & Compliance Office & Executive VP
Fang-Tyan Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERICYCLE, INC.-26.07%4 020
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-10.16%31 476
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-32.03%8 563
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-32.87%3 799
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-13.90%3 798
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-18.21%3 578