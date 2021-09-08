Stericycle : Celebrates Custodial Professionals During Environmental Services Week

Throughout the global pandemic, frontline workers have been recognized for their efforts in providing essential services to their communities. Healthcare professionals, first responders, delivery workers, grocers, and more have kept their communities safe and stable through unprecedented conditions.

During Environmental Services Week, Stericycle recognizes the environmental services teams and custodial workers who keep facilities clean and safe for those who work, visit, live, and play there.

They are the heroes on the front line of infection control, protecting us from potential hazards and preserving health.

Held every year during the second full week of September (12-18 this year) beginning in 1981, International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of hard-working custodial staff members. Stericycle joins our customers in protecting the health and well-being of staff and patients in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.

