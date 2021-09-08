Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stericycle, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRCL   US8589121081

STERICYCLE, INC.

(SRCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stericycle : Celebrates Custodial Professionals During Environmental Services Week

09/08/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Throughout the global pandemic, frontline workers have been recognized for their efforts in providing essential services to their communities. Healthcare professionals, first responders, delivery workers, grocers, and more have kept their communities safe and stable through unprecedented conditions.

During Environmental Services Week, Stericycle recognizes the environmental services teams and custodial workers who keep facilities clean and safe for those who work, visit, live, and play there.

They are the heroes on the front line of infection control, protecting us from potential hazards and preserving health.

Held every year during the second full week of September (12-18 this year) beginning in 1981, International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of hard-working custodial staff members. Stericycle joins our customers in protecting the health and well-being of staff and patients in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.

For more examples of Stericycle working with those who protect our health and well-being, see Our Stories.

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STERICYCLE, INC.
05:52pSTERICYCLE : Celebrates Custodial Professionals During Environmental Services We..
PU
09/07MEDDROP™ SOLUTION : Sustainability Product of the Year
PU
09/07STERICYCLE : MedDrop™ Solution Earns Sustainability Product of the Year Aw..
PU
09/03STERICYCLE : Training Industry Honors Stericycle as a 2021 Watch List Company
PU
08/24STERICYCLE : Named a 2021 Watch List Company by Training Industry
PU
08/19STERICYCLE : Engaging Team Members, Customers, and Patients Is Key to Stericycle..
PU
08/19STERICYCLE : People Are Stealing Information Out of Trash Cans
PU
08/18SUBPART U : OSHA's New COVID-19 Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard: 5 Tips ..
PU
08/11STERICYCLE : Protecting Health and Well-Being Is Stericycle's Mission
PU
08/11OSHA AT-A-GLANCE : Understanding Key Requirements for Healthcare Organizations
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STERICYCLE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 694 M - -
Net income 2021 90,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 514 M 6 514 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart STERICYCLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stericycle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERICYCLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 70,92 $
Average target price 76,38 $
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cindy Jayne Miller President, CEO, COO & Director
Janet H. Zelenka EVP, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Robert S. Murley Independent Chairman
Michael S. Weisman Chief Ethics & Compliance Office & Executive VP
Michael S. Zafirovski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERICYCLE, INC.0.01%6 369
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.26.03%33 677
SUEZ20.96%14 847
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.20.96%11 705
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.73%7 872
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED18.72%4 213