  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stericycle, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRCL   US8589121081

STERICYCLE, INC.

(SRCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59:44 2023-04-03 pm EDT
43.57 USD   -0.09%
Stericycle : Celebrates Earth Month and our Commitment to Sustainability
PU
Stericycle to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference in May
AQ
Stericycle : Annual Report - 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stericycle : Celebrates Earth Month and our Commitment to Sustainability

04/03/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
April marks Earth Month, including Earth Day on April 22. Earth Day's theme continues to build on last year's campaign, "Invest in Our Planet," which focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to do their part. At Stericycle, we believe in doing our part to help protect the environment. We deliver essential services that help protect the public from harmful waste and help our customers in the healthcare industry make progress towards their sustainability-related and climate-related goals.

In celebration of Earth Month, Stericycle has planned several sustainability-related initiatives for team members, customers, and the public. The month's events include the launch of our Green Team, outdoor events for team members to get into nature, a healthcare waste management sustainability webinar, a community Shred-it® event in Chicago, and the distribution of Seal&SendTM consumer medication mail envelopes to our team members in certain offices in the United States.

Earth Day is not just one day at Stericycle. All year Stericycle delivers solutions and drives innovations that help protect the environment, people, and public health. Below are a few of our environmental stewardship and sustainability-related global accomplishments from 2022:

  • Treated 1.5 billion pounds of medical waste, helping to protect the public from potentially infectious material.
  • Shredded and recycled 1 billion pounds of paper-helping to safeguard our customers' confidential information, which is the equivalent of the amount of paper that could be harvested from approximately 9 million trees.
  • Helped our customers divert 101 million pounds of plastic from landfills through the use of reusable sharps waste and pharmaceutical waste containers rather than single-use containers.
  • Incinerated 38 million pounds of pharmaceutical waste prior to disposal, helping to keep active pharmaceutical ingredients out of waterways.

Visit our Stericycle Corporate Responsibility Overview to learn more about our commitment to sustainability.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 762 M - -
Net income 2023 85,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 031 M 4 031 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 14 775
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STERICYCLE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stericycle, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STERICYCLE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,61 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cindy Jayne Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Janet H. Zelenka EVP, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Robert S. Murley Independent Chairman
Michael S. Weisman Chief Ethics & Compliance Office & Executive VP
Fang-Tyan Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STERICYCLE, INC.-12.59%4 031
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.4.91%35 772
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.17.86%11 829
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.4.22%4 274
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.51%3 553
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.4.09%3 167
