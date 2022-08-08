Stericycle : The Method & Benefits of Turning Waste into Energy

The Method & Benefits of Turning Waste into Energy

Did you know that your organization's medical waste can be converted into energy?

After the waste leaves your facility and is treated by your medical waste management partner, it can undergo a waste-to-energy (WTE) process, converting it into electricity, steam, or heat.

The WTE process captures the heat generated by the combustion, that could heat water, generate steam, or make electricity via a steam-powered turbine. The energy generated can be used directly by the plant or exported to the local utility or nearby businesses.

Reduces Landfill Waste: Converting waste to energy can substantially reduce the amount of waste entering landfills. Creates a Significant Amount of Energy: The electricity generated can be enough to cover 50% or more of the plant's needs.

Stericycle operates 12 waste-to-energy incinerators globally as well as leveraging third-party waste-to-energy partners. In the waste-to-energy plants operated by Stericycle, we can reduce our energy requirements or provide energy to nearby businesses. Of the incineration-required medical waste that Stericycle manages, more than 20% in the United States and over 50% globally is disposed of via a waste-to-energy process.