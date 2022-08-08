Log in
STERICYCLE, INC.

(SRCL)
STERICYCLE : The Method & Benefits of Turning Waste into Energy
RBC Cuts Price Target on Stericycle to $70 From $82, Maintains Outperform Rating
TRANSCRIPT : Stericycle, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
Stericycle : The Method & Benefits of Turning Waste into Energy

08/08/2022 | 12:35pm EDT
August 08, 2022

The Method & Benefits of Turning Waste into Energy

Did you know that your organization's medical waste can be converted into energy?

After the waste leaves your facility and is treated by your medical waste management partner, it can undergo a waste-to-energy (WTE) process, converting it into electricity, steam, or heat.

How the Waste-to-Energy Process Works

The WTE process captures the heat generated by the combustion, that could heat water, generate steam, or make electricity via a steam-powered turbine. The energy generated can be used directly by the plant or exported to the local utility or nearby businesses.

Benefits of Turning Waste into Energy
  1. Reduces Landfill Waste: Converting waste to energy can substantially reduce the amount of waste entering landfills.
  2. Creates a Significant Amount of Energy: The electricity generated can be enough to cover 50% or more of the plant's needs.
Sustainable Waste Management Practices at Stericycle

Stericycle operates 12 waste-to-energy incinerators globally as well as leveraging third-party waste-to-energy partners. In the waste-to-energy plants operated by Stericycle, we can reduce our energy requirements or provide energy to nearby businesses. Of the incineration-required medical waste that Stericycle manages, more than 20% in the United States and over 50% globally is disposed of via a waste-to-energy process.

Learn more about Stericycle's medical waste management programs and how we use the latest technologies to advance our sustainability goals.

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 16:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
