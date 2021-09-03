Log in
Stericycle : Training Industry Honors Stericycle as a 2021 Watch List Company

09/03/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Stericycle has been recognized as a Training Industry 2021 Watch List Company in the Employee Health, Safety and Wellness Training category for our OSHA and HIPAA training and compliance solutions portfolio, Steri-Safe®.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares its annual Top 20 and Watch lists to report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace. Its lists inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. Selection for the Training Industry 2021 Watch List was based on the quality, innovation, and impact of Steri-Safe, as well as the strength of our clients and geographic reach.

'We're pleased to have been named by Training Industry as a 2021 Watch List Company for our Steri-Safe portfolio of training and compliance solutions,' said Jim Anderson, Stericycle's Vice President of Product Management and Innovation. 'This recognition serves to solidify our ongoing commitment to support our customers with meaningful solutions that help them navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment and support a safe workplace that protects staff and patient health and well-being.'

The Steri-Safe portfolio provides healthcare facilities with a variety of online, interactive and face-to-face trainings and tools. Core areas of focus include OSHA and HIPAA regulations for healthcare providers. It also includes adjacent topics like Department of Transportation (DOT) medical waste training and state-specific regulatory requirements. In addition to trainings, Steri-Safe includes interactive safety plan builders, policy and procedure templates, and on-site mock audits and assessments.

This recognition by Training Industry follows our recent honor as a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for our suite of products and services. We were also named a 2020 Enterprise Company of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group Awards for Business (BIG Awards) for our efforts to safely and responsibly dispose of COVID-19 related medical waste.

For more details on how Stericycle's innovative services can help your business, visit Our Stories and subscribe to our newsletter below.

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
