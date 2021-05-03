Log in
Stericycle : Honored as a 2021 Company of the Year in the 19th Annual American Business Awards

05/03/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
On April 29, 2021, the Annual American Business Awards® recognized Stericycle with a Silver Stevie® Award for Company of the Year - Health Products & Services - in the large company category. We were recognized for our efforts to protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces, and communities by safely, responsibly disposing of COVID-19 medical and vaccination waste.

About the Stevie Awards

As the world's premier business awards, the Stevie Awards honors and generates public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The 19th Annual American Business Awards were open to all organizations operating the in U.S. and featured several categories to recognize the achievements of organizations in every facet of the workplace.

'The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,' said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. 'This year's Stevie-winning nominations in the American Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.'

The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stericycle has played an essential role by safely managing the transportation, treatment, and disposal of potentially infectious items. We rapidly mobilized to partner with temporary quarantine and treatment facilities in nearly 40 states and more than 4,500 COVID-19 testing sites across the U.S. Beyond our work with healthcare partners, we created a new line of COVID-19 services to help non-healthcare facilities dispose of used personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of spreading disease.

Today, Stericycle actively supports the growing number of vaccination sites, disposing of millions of sharps and used vaccines safely, securely, and compliantly. Additionally, we support the rapid deployment of vaccinations across the country through our Communication Solutions service line, which assists hospitals and healthcare systems with coordinating individual vaccination appointments through patient hotlines, scheduling services, and appointment reminders.

'Stericycle team members around the world are an essential part of the healthcare community and play a critical role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Cindy Miller, CEO. 'We are honored to receive this recognition from The American Business Awards. As the industry leader in regulated waste and compliance services, we will continue to protect the health and well-being of the people and places around us in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.'

Learn More About Our Commitment to Protecting What Matters

Our detailed programs and responsive services are designed to ensure proper, compliant, and consistent performance. We are grateful to receive the Silver Stevie Award as it recognizes our unwavering commitment to excellence and inspires us to continue our work to protect what matters. For more information on our efforts to help healthcare organizations navigate the pandemic, visit our COVID-19 Knowledge Center.

Posted by

Disclaimer

Stericycle Inc. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 21:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
