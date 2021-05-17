Stericycle : Janet Zelenka Finalist for Chicago CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

Janet Zelenka, Stericycle's chief financial officer and chief information officer, was a finalist for a Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award in the enterprise category.

'Janet's intelligence, leadership and accomplishments make her highly deserving of the honor to be a finalist for a CIO of the Year ORBIE Award,' said Cindy J. Miller, chief executive officer at Stericycle. 'As an organization, we benefit immensely from Janet's ability to connect the IT organization with the broader business, elevating IT's relevance throughout Stericycle. With her guidance and perseverance, Janet continues to drive transformation in the organization, positively influencing who we are and where we are going.'

Janet joined Stericycle in 2019 as CFO bringing a strong breadth of expertise across corporate finance, accounting, information technology, and operations. She assumed the additional duties and responsibilities of CIO in 2020 to further support effective IT-related internal controls, implementation of a North American enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, and enhanced efficiency of financial systems. Throughout her tenure at Stericycle, Janet has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has relentlessly pursued projects and innovative solutions to advance business objectives, while also supporting the organization to address business challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States. Nominees of the Chicago CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award were selected through an independent peer-review process, led by past ORBIE® recipients in seven key categories - leadership, global, large enterprise, enterprise, corporate, public sector, and nonprofit. Winners were selected based on leadership and management effectiveness, business value created by technology innovation, and engagement in industry, and community endeavors.

