June 2 (Reuters) - Waste Management is nearing a deal to buy medical-waste-disposal company Stericycle for roughly $7 billion, including debt, which could be announced as soon as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. (Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stericycle, Inc.
Equities
SRCL
US8589121081
Environmental Services & Equipment
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|51.57 USD
|+4.60%
|-0.15%
|+4.06%
|May. 24
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|210.7 USD
|+2.17%
|+0.92%
|84.57B
|51.57 USD
|+4.60%
|-0.15%
|4.78B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.06%
|4.78B
|+10.08%
|42.39B
|-6.13%
|11.84B
|+17.70%
|5.85B
|+3.72%
|4.13B
|-7.06%
|2.25B
|+13.91%
|2.22B
|-0.20%
|1.63B
|-6.25%
|1.43B
|+2.11%
|1.42B
