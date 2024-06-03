Stericycle, Inc. is a business-to-business services company and provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and well-being and safeguard the environment. The Company serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services (RWCS) and secure information destruction (SID). Its RWCS include biohazardous waste disposal, compliance solutions (including Steri-Safe Compliance Solutions), specialty services and medical supply store. Its specialty services include MedDrop Medication Collection Kiosks, Safe Community Solutions, SafeDrop Sharps Mailback Solutions, and Airport and Maritime Waste Services. The Company's SID services include SID and compliance solutions (including document, hard drive, and specialty destruction services) under the Shred-it brand name, which includes regular scheduled services (and processing onsite and offsite) and one-time services (including select, priority and express).